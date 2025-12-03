Pep Guardiola reportedly has a clear plan for the next manager of Manchester City Football Club

A Bundesliga club recently took a calculated risk on a manager with a mixed past but huge potential

The City manager has reportedly endorsed a young coach as a future successor at the Etihad Stadium

Pep Guardiola reportedly has a definite plan for who he sees as the future leader of Manchester City’s squad.

According to former Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness, the City manager revealed his intentions during a phone conversation last year, leaving little doubt about the player he believes is destined to take over the reins at the club.

Pep Guardiola reportedly names Vincent Kompany as the potential next manager to lead Manchester City. Image credit: Alex Pantling

During the summer of 2024, Uli Hoeness and other senior Bayern Munich officials were actively exploring potential candidates to succeed Thomas Tuchel as head coach. According to The Athletic, the Bundesliga champions parted ways with the current Three Lions boss after he failed to live up to Bayern's expectations.

Despite Vincent Kompany having just overseen Burnley’s relegation from the Premier League, his name emerged as a contender. It was only after a conversation with former Bayern boss Pep Guardiola, who had previously managed Kompany at Manchester City, that the German club felt confident enough to take the risk and consider him for the role.

According to Uli Hoeness, as cited by The Sun, when Bayern's sporting director Max Eberl proposed Kompany as a third or fourth choice to succeed Tuchel, he and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge reached out to Pep Guardiola, with whom they share a close friendship, to get his insight.

Guardiola reportedly gave his full endorsement, praising Kompany as an outstanding coach and suggesting that the former Manchester City captain had the potential to eventually succeed him at Manchester City.

V.Kompany (left), then the manager of Burnley and Pep Guardiola (right), the manager of Manchester City, during an FA Cup match on March 18, 2023 in Manchester. Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA

Meanwhile, Guardiola is under contract at Man City until the summer of 2027, as he aims to add more silverware to his already-great trophy collection at Etihad.

Vincent Kompany's managerial credentials

Following Burnley’s relegation from the 2023/24 Premier League, Vincent Kompany has significantly bolstered his coaching credentials at Bayern Munich.

According to Wikipedia stats, since taking charge of Bayern Munich on 29 May 2024, Kompany has overseen 76 matches, winning 56, drawing 10, and losing 10, giving him an impressive win rate of 73.68%.

Under his guidance, the team has secured major honours, including the 2024/25 Bundesliga title and the 2025 Franz Beckenbauer Supercup, highlighting a remarkable start to his tenure at the German giants.

The German giants are also poised for a 35th Bundesliga title as they lead the 2025/26 standings with 34 points after 12 matches.

After transforming Bayern Munich into a formidable side again, Kompany’s tactical acumen, leadership qualities, and experience under Pep Guardiola make him a natural contender to eventually succeed his former mentor at the Etihad Stadium when the position becomes available.

