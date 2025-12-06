A supercomputer has predicted the full 2026 World Cup tournament, including group stage outcomes and knockout matchups

Historic and surprising runs are expected, with teams like Norway and other underdogs tipped to reach the later stages

The expanded 48-team format will produce thrilling group and knockout clashes, including intense matches between traditional powerhouses and newcomers

Forty-eight nations will battle it out at the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup, but only a select few can realistically dream of lifting the iconic golden trophy.

Argentina will attempt to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the title, though they are expected to face fierce resistance from Europe’s powerhouses, South America’s giants and a handful of dangerous outsiders.

With such a crowded field of contenders, forecasting next summer’s champion is no easy task — yet the Opta supercomputer has stepped forward to deliver its bold prediction for who will emerge victorious.

Argentina will be many people’s World Cup favorites. The reigning champions boast the knowhow and quality to conquer the globe once more, not to mention that Lionel Messi is still conjuring up his trademark magic in blue and white. However, Opta does not even have the South American giants in their top three of most likely winners.

Spain are given the tag of favorites by the supercomputer, which has offered them a 17% chance of scooping soccer’s ultimate prize. It’s tough to look beyond Luis de la Fuente’s smooth operators, who are European champions and extremely well-balanced. From their deep reserve of delightful midfielders to their world class forward line, there are simply no weaknesses in their roster.

France are not far behind La Roja, however, having been handed a 14.1% chance of securing a third World Cup crown. The 2018 champions and 2022 runners-up are guaranteed to be there or thereabouts come crunch time, with Kylian Mbappé primed to secure his second world title after triumphing at just 19 years old.

Perennial underachievers England are next up. Opta evidently has enormous faith in Thomas Tuchel to end 60 years of anguish next summer, with the Three Lions handed an 11.8% chance of finally following up their sole victory in 1966. They certainly have the squad to go all the way.

Then we move down to Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina at 8.7% as they eye a fourth title and a second in North America having tasted glory at the 1978 championships in Mexico. They breezed to the top spot in CONMEBOL qualification and will select a similar squad to the one that won in Qatar, meaning there’s no reason they can’t repeat the feat.

Germany’s inconsistencies make them outsiders for the trophy but they’re given a 7.1% chance, while Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo at his final World Cup, sit just below at 6.6%. It wouldn’t be that surprising if either won the title, but they are certainly not favorites.

Brazil have also won the World Cup in North America, claiming the crown in Mexico in 1970, but have just a 5.6% chance according to the supercomputer—even with Carlo Ancelotti leading a star-studded squad into battle. The Seleção, much like Germany and Portugal, would not be shock victors, but their recent performances at major tournaments suggest the title will be tough to attain.

Somewhat surprisingly, the Netherlands, who have never won the tournament, are given a 5.2% chance. They did reach the semis at Euro 2024 but only made the last eight in Qatar and failed to even qualify for the 2018 competition.

Erling Haaland’s supreme sharpshooting gives Norway a 2.3% chance of pulling off a mighty upset, while Luis Díaz’s Colombia are the tenth most likely individual nation at 2.0%. It’s worth noting that Opta consider there to be a 3.7% chance of one of the playoff winners triumphing in North America, but that will mainly be down to the presence of Italy in the European playoffs.

Donald Trump threatens 2026 World Cup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the 2026 World Cup has been plunged into uncertainty after President Donald Trump issued two major threats just months before the tournament kicks off.

Last month, Trump asserted that he had the authority to “take away” World Cup matches from Boston if he deemed the city unsafe.

On Monday night at the White House, standing beside FIFA president Gianni Infantino, he issued a similar warning to Seattle. He cautioned that unless the city’s crime rate improves, he could strip it of its hosting rights.

