Ghana is guaranteed a minimum of $10.5 million after securing qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be staged across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The Black Stars stand to earn even more depending on their performance at the tournament, following FIFA’s approval of a record-breaking prize fund for participating nations

Otto Addo’s side will face a stern test in Group L, where they have been drawn alongside England, Croatia, and Panama

Ghana’s senior men’s national team, the Black Stars, is set for a major financial boost after confirming qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The West African nation will receive no less than $10.5 million as part of FIFA’s unprecedented funding plan for the expanded global tournament.

The assurance follows approval by the FIFA Council of a record distribution package for the 48-team World Cup.

Ghana is set to take home at least $10.5 million for 2026 World Cup qualification.

How much Ghana will earn at WC

With Ghana already sealing a place at the finals, the country is guaranteed $9 million in participation prize money.

An additional $1.5 million has been earmarked specifically to support team preparation, easing the financial burden ahead of the global showpiece.

This payout places Ghana among the beneficiaries of FIFA’s historic 727 million dollar distribution, the largest in World Cup history and a significant jump from the amount shared at Qatar 2022.

The development signals a new financial era for nations competing on the world’s biggest football stage.

According to FIFA, of the total distribution, $655 million will be paid out as prize money to the 48 qualified teams.

Champions will walk away with $50 million, while runners-up earn $33 million. Third and fourth-place teams will receive $29 million and $27 million, respectively.

Sides finishing between fifth and eighth take home $19 million, with teams placed ninth to sixteenth earning $15 million.

Those ranked 17th to 32nd will collect $11 million, while countries exiting at the group stage between 33rd and 48th are guaranteed $9 million.

For Ghana, this means financial rewards can rise sharply with every step forward at the tournament.

The guaranteed funds present the Ghana Football Association with a rare opportunity to strengthen logistics, improve technical preparation and enhance player welfare.

More importantly, the money offers room for lasting investment in youth systems, facilities, and grassroots football, areas vital for sustained progress, as noted by Ghanasoccernet.

Ghana will compete at the 2026 World Cup in Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama.

Ghana faces stern test at 2026 WC

The Black Stars will open their campaign against Panama on June 17 in Toronto, face England in Boston on June 23, and then close the group phase against Croatia in Philadelphia on June 27.

Interestingly, two-time World Cup winner Ronaldo has tipped Ghana as a possible surprise team, warning England and Croatia about the threat posed by the Black Stars.

After early exits in Brazil 2014 and Qatar 2022, Ghana heads into the 2026 World Cup with renewed belief, stronger backing and a clear incentive to push further on the global stage.

