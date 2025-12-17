Former Ghana international footballer Solomon Asante takes a big step into coaching with a key appointment at Texoma FC

Solomon Asante represented the Black Stars at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in South Africa

Texoma FC hailed the ex-Black Stars player for his contributions to the team and now hopes to see the same from him as a coach

A Ghanaian sports journalist has congratulated Asante on his new appointment, urging him to win more

Texas-based Texoma FC have confirmed the appointment of former USL Championship MVP Solomon Asante to their technical team as an assistant coach.

The Ghanaian joins the backroom staff after previously representing the club during the last USL League One season.

Former Black Stars of Ghana winger Solomon Asante secures assistant coach role at Texoma FC. Image credit: Ian Walton, Matthew Ashton - AMA

According to Transfermarkt, Asante featured for Texoma FC as a player, scoring four goals and providing one assist, while also bringing leadership and experience to the squad.

Following his transition into coaching, the former Black Stars winger has expressed his enthusiasm about contributing off the pitch, stressing his desire to pass on his knowledge and serve as a committed mentor to the players.

Texoma confirm Solomon Asante's new role

In a club statement, Texoma FC described Asante as a USL icon whose professionalism, leadership qualities, and winning mentality stood out during his playing days.

Texoma FC appoint Solomon Asante as assistant coach. The announcement was made on December 16, 2025. Image credit: USLTexoma

In their update on X, the club highlighted that his deep understanding of the league, combined with his familiarity with Texoma FC’s culture, makes him a valuable addition to the coaching staff as they continue to build a competitive team.

Asante, for his part, believes football goes beyond the game itself, describing it as a powerful tool for teaching teamwork, discipline, and resilience.

He said he aims to help create an inclusive environment where players can develop and succeed, while working closely with the rest of the coaching staff to build a strong and unified squad.

Solomon Asante's football career

Now 35, Asante enjoyed a well-travelled playing career before moving into coaching. He began in Ghana with Feyenoord Academy, now known as West Africa Football Academy, before featuring for Berekum Chelsea.

His journey also took him to ASFA Yennenga in Burkina Faso and African giants TP Mazembe in the Democratic Republic of Congo, before making a name for himself in the United States.

At the international level, Solomon Asante earned 21 caps for Ghana’s senior men’s team. He was part of the James Kwesi Appiah's Black Stars squad for the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa, where he made substitute appearances in group-stage wins over Mali and Niger.

According to Wikipedia, he also featured from the bench in the quarter-final victory against Cape Verde and was introduced early in the semi-final against Burkina Faso following an injury to John Paintsil, as Ghana eventually exited the tournament on penalties.

Journalist backs Asante to shine

Speaking to YEN.com.gh about Solomon Asante's latest role, Sunyani-based sports journalist Mahmud Alhassan described the appointment as 'amazing' as he backs the ex-Ghana Premier League star to shine in his new capacity.

''I know Solomon Asante from his day at Berekum Chelsea, and I know him to be someone who is always looking to advance. I think this role is amazing given where he comes from. He's really worked hard to get to where he is now, and I pray he excels.'' Mahmud said.

