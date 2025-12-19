Andre Ayew is set to play a crucial role in Ghana’s 2026 World Cup campaign, according to a prominent prophet

The cleric claims the Black Stars’ progress hinges on a decisive goal from Ayew, warning that excluding him from the squad could affect Ghana’s chances at the tournament.

Ayew has been absent from the national team setup since featuring in a friendly against Uganda in March 2024

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A fresh spiritual claim has entered the conversation around Ghana’s 2026 World Cup preparations, placing Andre Dede Ayew back in the spotlight at a time when his Black Stars future remains uncertain.

With the global showpiece six months away, the prophecy has stirred debate among supporters, especially given Ayew’s current status away from competitive football.

Andre Ayew will score a decisive goal for Ghana at the 2026 World Cup, according to Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei. Photo credit: Telvin Sowah Adjei/Facebook and Robert Cianflone/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Ghana's World Cup fate tied to Ayew

Speaking on Accra-based Okay FM, Prophet Telvin Sowah declared that the veteran forward has a defining role to play in Ghana’s campaign next year.

According to the leader of the Prophetic Life Embassy, Ayew holds a decisive moment that could shape the Black Stars' journey at the Mundial.

“Dede Ayew has one goal that takes us [Ghana] off to the next stage,” he said.

The man of God went further, warning that excluding the former captain from the squad could lead to an early exit.

In his view, Ayew’s contribution will come in dramatic fashion, describing a fortunate strike that ricochets off his left foot and ends up in the net.

Watch highlights of Ayew's goals at the AFCON:

He portrayed the experienced attacker as a timely influence, insisting that doubts about his age and form are misplaced.

“We are not forcing them [to believe our prophecy], we are just telling them,” he added.

When asked whether national team officials needed to consult him directly, Prophet Sowah suggested preparations were already in motion. He stressed that Ayew must be included and used wisely rather than left unused.

“They should make sure Dede Ayew goes to the World Cup. He has one goal. They shouldn’t just put him on the bench [to rot]. There’s a time he will come in [to score the all important goal].”

He also revealed a specific moment tied to his vision, claiming the goal arrives late in the contest, specifically in the 79th minute.

“He [Andre Ayew] doesn’t have to play all the games. He will become the headline.”

Watch the video (skip to the 39th minute):

Ayew's reality check vs Ghana's WC plan

The prophecy contrasts sharply with Ayew’s current situation. The 36-year-old has been without a club since departing French outfit Le Havre and last featured for the Black Stars during a friendly against Uganda in March 2024, per Ghanasoccernet.

His most recent tournament outing ended painfully, as Ghana conceded two late goals against Mozambique at the 2023 AFCON.

Andre Ayew celebrates after scoring a bullet header against Germany at the 2014 World Cup on June 21, 2014. Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Despite that history, Ayew remains Ghana's most capped footballer with 120 appearances for the Black Stars, per Transfermarkt.

His leadership and ability to make crucial contributions are well documented. However, with age working against him and nearly six months without competitive football, his inclusion in the Black Stars squad is sure to raise questions.

Whether head coach Otto Addo sees Ayew as a calculated risk worth taking or opts for a different path remains a decision that could shape the Black Stars’ journey in 2026.

Meanwhile, Ghana have been drawn into a demanding group alongside England, Croatia and Panama, making squad balance and decision making crucial.

Prophet Telvin's warning about dual nationals

In another report, YEN.com.gh shared that Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei warned the Black Stars might struggle at the 2026 World Cup if key players or coach Otto Addo are changed before the tournament.

He said making big changes to the team that qualified could hurt Ghana’s chances.

Source: YEN.com.gh