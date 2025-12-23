Lionel Messi’s sister has been forced to postpone her wedding after sustaining injuries in a serious car accident in Miami

Reports suggest the crash left her with multiple fractures and burns, requiring an extended period of recovery

Following the news, fans around the world took to social media to share messages of support and well-wishes for Messi and his family during this difficult moment

Concern has spread around Lionel Messi’s family following reports that his sister, Maria Sol Messi, was involved in a serious car accident that has forced the postponement of her upcoming wedding.

The news has attracted global attention, not only because of Messi’s stature in football, but also due to the gravity of the incident and its impact on a milestone family moment.

Lionel Messi’s sister postpones her upcoming wedding after surviving a serious traffic accident. Photos by Eitan Abramovich/AFP/Getty and Andy Lyons/Getty.

Messi's sister involved in accident, postpones wedding

According to talkSPORT, the 32-year-old had been preparing to marry a member of Inter Miami’s coaching staff in the new year.

Those plans have now been placed on hold after the accident left her with significant injuries that require time and care to heal.

Reports indicate that Maria Sol lost control of her vehicle after fainting, causing her car to crash into a wall.

The incident occurred in the United States, where she had been based, before returning home to Rosario, Argentina, to continue her recovery close to family.

There have been differing accounts surrounding the crash. While reports in Argentina suggested she was driving a pickup truck at the time, journalist Angel de Brito later shared another perspective after speaking with the family.

He indicated that the burns she suffered may have come from falling off a motorbike rather than the car impact itself.

De Brito revealed details he received directly from Maria Sol’s mother during an appearance on the American television programme LAM. He said, as quoted by Sun Sport:

“Messi’s sister is okay, she’s out of danger, but I was checking things with the family because she was due to get married in Rosario, Argentina, on January 3, and she’s going to have to suspend it.

“She suffered burns, and burns are very difficult to treat, as well as displacement of vertebrae. She’s already started her rehabilitation in Rosario.”

While the situation is no longer considered life-threatening, the nature of the injuries has made postponing the wedding unavoidable. This sad news comes days after chaos erupted during Messi's visit to India.

Fans react after Messi's sister's accident

As the news spread, fans across the world flooded social media with messages of support and goodwill.

@Mistonchain wrote:

"That’s awful news. Wishing Maria a smooth and full recovery."

@d_iam_ace shared:

"Praying for the speedy recovery."

@iamYarri summed it up:

"Get well soon. A sister to a GOAT is also A GOAT. So get well soon, GOATESS."

Lionel Messi poses with his father, Jorge Messi, sister, Maria, mom, Celia, and other relatives in a family photo. Photo by El Grafico/Getty Images.

Who is Messi's sister?

Maria Sol Messi is a businesswoman and fashion designer who runs her own brand and has collaborated on several projects linked to her famous brother.

She maintains a very private lifestyle, with just one post on her Instagram page, which has over 400,000 followers.

She is set to marry Julian Arellano, an under-19 team coach at Inter Miami, the club her brother helped win the MLS Cup this season.

Their wedding had been scheduled for January 3, 2026, in Rosario, a celebration that will now wait until her recovery is complete.

