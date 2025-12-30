Maurizio Sarri has successfully undergone heart surgery for atrial fibrillation and is expected to return to his coaching duties at Lazio soon

The 66-year-old former Chelsea manager was treated by renowned cardiologist Professor Andrea Natale using advanced PFA technology

Sarri’s recovery comes after a diagnosis of a potentially serious heart rhythm disorder, highlighting the importance of timely medical intervention

Former Chelsea manager and current head coach of Serie A side Lazio, Maurizio Sarri, has successfully undergone heart surgery after being diagnosed with a rhythm disorder.

According to his Italian club, the 66-year-old Italian tactician was treated by renowned cardiologist Professor Andrea Natale, with the procedure declared a success.

Sarri undergoes heart surgery

On Tuesday, December 29, Lazio confirmed the news in an official statement, noting that Sarri had been diagnosed with atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition characterised by an irregular and often rapid heartbeat, as noted by The Sun.

The club statement detailed that Sarri underwent a transcatheter ablation using PFA (pulsed-field ablation) technology at the Policlinico Tor Vergata. Dr. Italo Leo, Lazio’s team physician, was present during the procedure.

The club emphasised that Sarri would be returning to his usual coaching responsibilities in the coming days, with supporters eagerly awaiting good news.

In expressing their gratitude, Lazio and Sarri thanked Professor Natale and his medical team for their professionalism and dedication, highlighting the high standard of care provided at the Policlinico Tor Vergata.

According to the Mayo Clinic, atrial fibrillation occurs when the upper chambers of the heart, known as the atria, beat irregularly and out of sync with the lower chambers, called the ventricles.

This chaotic rhythm can cause symptoms such as a rapid, pounding heartbeat, shortness of breath, or dizziness, though some individuals may not notice any signs at all.

AFib increases the risk of serious complications, including blood clots, stroke, heart failure, and other cardiovascular issues, making timely treatment crucial.

Maurizio Sarri’s time at Chelsea

Meanwhile, Sarri is widely remembered for his impressive but brief tenure at Chelsea. Appointed in 2018, he guided the Blues to a Europa League triumph during his single season at Stamford Bridge.

Under his management, Chelsea played 63 matches, recording 39 wins, 13 losses, and 11 draws. Despite a mixed reception from fans and critics over his tactical approach, Sarri’s impact at Chelsea remains significant, particularly for securing European silverware and implementing his distinctive style of play.

Having successfully undergone surgery, Sarri’s focus is now on returning to Lazio, where he continues to manage the Serie A side, who are 8th in the 2025/26 league standings with 24 points in 17 matches.

