A mysterious cat has tipped Nigeria to beat Mozambique in their Round of 16 clash at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

The Super Eagles have been one of the tournament’s standout teams, finishing the group stage with a perfect record

The feline oracle has correctly predicted all four knockout matches so far, boosting confidence among Nigerian fans ahead of the tie

As the countdown continues to Nigeria’s Round of 16 showdown with Mozambique at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, a familiar voice has joined the conversation.

A feline oracle, known as Nimbus Pronos, has cast its verdict, tipping the Super Eagles to progress and stirring excitement among fans.

Mysterious cat backs Nigeria to beat Mozambique in their AFCON 2025 round of 16 match.

Mysterious cat backs Super Eagles

The cat has built a following for predicting match outcomes by choosing between bowls labelled with national teams. In the latest clip, Nimbus calmly approached the setup, paused briefly, then settled on Nigeria’s bowl.

That simple act was enough to send social media into a frenzy, with many taking it as a good omen for José Peseiro’s men.

Watch the video:

YEN.com.gh gathered early reactions from Instagram as supporters shared their optimism.

joeab.reality cheered:

"Go, Super Eagles 🦅 🇳🇬🇳🇬🥰🥰"

shola_ijanusi boldly predicted:

"No Hesitation is like 4-1 or 3-0."

sola.adetola added:

"I like this cat."

iamcy_rodriguez prayed:

"God abeg ooh 👏👏🇳🇬"

The confidence is not without reason. After an uncertain start, Nimbus has enjoyed a strong run, correctly calling the Senegal vs Sudan, Mali vs Tunisia, Cameroon vs South Africa and Morocco vs Tanzania ties in this Round of 16.

Nigeria vs Mozambique: Mysterious Cat Backs Super Eagles Ahead of AFCON R16 Clash

Nigeria vs Mozambique match preview

Beyond the superstition, Nigeria steps into the knockout stage in impressive shape. The Super Eagles were the first team to record three wins from three games in the group stage, scoring eight goals in the process.

Their campaign opened with a 2-1 victory over Tanzania, followed by a thrilling 3-2 success against Tunisia, before closing with a 3-1 result against Uganda.

Mozambique, however, are far from pushovers. Ghanaian supporters know them well as the side that scored twice late on to deny the Black Stars a knockout place at the previous tournament.

In this edition, they squeezed through as one of the best third-placed teams after defeats to the Ivory Coast and Cameroon, then stunned Gabon 3-2 to keep their dream alive.

While Nigeria carries the tag of favourites, there is a note of caution.

The Super Eagles have conceded in every match so far, a weakness Mozambique will look to exploit if given the chance.

As kickoff approaches, faith, form and a cat’s choice have combined to shape a fascinating AFCON storyline.

Gyan includes Nigeria as AFCON favourites

In another AFCON-related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has shared his early predictions for the 2025 AFCON winners.

The 40-year-old tipped three teams as strong contenders, including Nigeria.

