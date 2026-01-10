Antoine Semenyo made history with a dream debut, starting and scoring as Manchester City crushed Exeter FC 10-1 in the FA Cup

Signed just 24 hours earlier, the Ghanaian forward was thrown straight into the XI and rewarded Pep Guardiola’s faith with a goal and an assist

Manchester City dominated from start to finish, with goals spread across defence, midfield, and attack in a ruthless display against Exeter City FC

Antoine Semenyo made history after playing a key role in Manchester City’s FA Cup clash as they dominated Exeter City FC 10-1 on Saturday, January 10.

The Ghanaian forward, who joined City just a day earlier from Bournemouth, was thrust immediately into the starting lineup by Spanish boss Pep Guardiola.

According to Manchester City, Pep Guardiola selected James Trafford to guard the goal, while the backline featured Rico Lewis, Abdukodir Khusanov, Max Alleyne, and Nathan Aké, combining pace, strength, and defensive solidity.

Midfield responsibilities were led by captain Rodri Hernandez, with Tijjani Reijnders and Ryan McAidoo providing creativity, control, and energy across the middle of the park.

The attacking unit was spearheaded by the Ghanaian hitman, Antoine Semenyo, making his debut following his move from Bournemouth, alongside Rayan Cherki and Erling Haaland.

Man City thrash Exeter City FC

According to Flashscore, Max Alleyne put Man City ahead on 12 minutes, Rodri made it 2-0 in the 24th before two quickfire own goals by Doyle-Hayes and Jack Fitzwater saw the Premier League giants end the first half 4-0 up.

Guardiola's men's dominance continued in the second period with another barnstorming performance. Rico Lewis was on target in the 49th minute on the assist of City's newcomer Semenyo.

The red-hot Ghanaian forward then found the net in the 54th minute, capitalising on a precise assist from Rayan Cherki.

Meanwhile, more goals came from Tijjani Reijnders, Nico O'Reilly, Ryan McAidoo, and Lewis again, as City ran riot against the League One campaigners, whose consolation goal was scored by George Birch.

Semenyo becomes Man City's first Ghanaian star

By playing 64 minutes in Manchester City's FA Cup success against Exeter City FC, Antoine Semenyo has made history by becoming the first Ghanaian player to feature for the senior team of the Etihad outfit.

While Manchester City have previously signed Ghanaian talents such as Mohammed Abu and Mohammed Aminu, neither player was able to make a competitive senior appearance for the club.

Midfielder Abu joined City from Sporting Club Accra in August 2010 but never made a senior appearance. After several loan spells, including stints at Strømsgodset in Norway between 2011 and 2012, he eventually left the club permanently in 2014.

Similarly, Aminu, now with Ghana Premier League side Bechem United, was a highly rated talent from WAFA, and agreed a move to City in 2017 after attracting attention from European giants such as Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Despite his promise, Aminu was unable to break into Guardiola’s first team and was later released.

