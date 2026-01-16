A video of a Ghanaian trotro conductor speaking about the surge in transport fares has generated reactions online

This comes after he stated that some contributing factors have all played a role in leading to the increase in fares

Ghanaians reacted to the trending video with mixed opinions, expressing anger over the higher fares

A bus conductor, known locally as a “mate,” explained the reason for the increase in transport fares.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of Joy News, the middle-aged man stated that the fare increment was due to instructions from the leaders of his union.

He also noted that traffic congestion had prompted drivers to raise transport fares.

“It is an order from above, an order from our masters, so what they say is what we do. Lately, the traffic has been worrying, you could be stuck for almost two hours. So if we don’t increase the price, it goes against us too. That is the reason we are doing this,” he told the interviewer.

Commuters lament increased transport fares

This disclosure by the “mate” comes amid complaints from Ghanaians over the sudden rise in transport fares.

Many have accused trotro operators of increasing fares mainly at nighttime, leaving passengers stranded.

The Mayor of Accra has meanwhile announced measures put in place by the government to address the situation.

With this, he stated that plans are advanced to ensure electric buses begin transporting commuters to various destinations.

The Ayawaso West Wuogon MP, John Dumelo, has also begun providing free buses to transport persons in his constituency to various destinations.

The Gbawe MP, Jerry Ahmen, on his path on Friday, January 16, paid the transport fares of persons in his constituency.

Reactions to the transport fare increase

Netizens who viewed the video’s comment section shared their opinions on the situation:

SafeHaus__Properties stated:

“Honestly, this guy is talking sense. Very educated but doing his job 👍 Failed system.”

Prince MOLA:

“The traffic issues are caused by this same institution, the police. In the name of ‘direction of traffic,’ they cause more harm than good.”

Max Hagan1 added:

“So when are you going to do the same interview with market, boutique, food sellers, and other retailers to reduce their prices, cos the dollar is still at 10GHS?”

Stephen Kwabena added:

“He makes sense a little. I have been thinking about the traffic in certain places.”

Peacemakers8b stated:

“EXCUSES, EXCUSES… From prices of spare parts to traffic congestion. Meanwhile, the consistent decline in fuel prices would have catered for that even if that were the case.”

Trotro driver accuses AMA officer of extortion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a commercial trotro driver accused an Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) officer of extortion.

This comes after he was forced to pay GH₵400, even though he insisted he had committed no offence that would necessitate any payment to the taskforce.

The incident has generated widespread discussion, with many calling for accountability.

