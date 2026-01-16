Michael Carrick has been appointed interim manager until the end of the season as United search for a permanent replacement

High-profile candidates are under consideration for the United job, including Thomas Tuchel, Carlo Ancelotti, and Luis Enrique

Wayne Rooney has backed a former Chelse manager as the ideal choice to lead United back to the top, citing his Premier League experience

Manchester United continue their search for a new permanent manager following the sacking of Rúben Amorim on 1 January.

The Portuguese coach was dismissed after United failed to secure a win in his final three Premier League fixtures, dropping points against Burnley, Leeds United, and Wolves.

Wayne Rooney backs Manchester United to appoint Thomas Tuchel as permanent manager. Image credit: Darren Staples

Source: Getty Images

On January 13, Manchester United appointed Michael Carrick as interim manager until the end of the 2025/26 season.

On Sunday, January 18, the former midfielder and ex-Middlesbrough head coach is expected to take charge of his first game as Manchester United's interim boss against rivals Manchester City, who will be looking to spoil Carrick's return to Old Trafford.

In the meantime, club owners, the Glazers, alongside Sir Jim Ratcliffe, are expected to search for a permanent head coach, as talkSPORT noted.

Who will be Manchester United’s next manager?

According to club legend Wayne Rooney, the next Manchester United manager should be current England boss Thomas Tuchel.

England manager Thomas Tuchel. Image credit: Quality Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

The 20-time Premier League champions are reportedly considering several high-profile names for their managerial vacancy, including Thomas Tuchel, Carlo Ancelotti, Luis Enrique, Mauricio Pochettino, and Xabi Alonso. However, club legend Wayne Rooney believes the club should make a move for the German.

The former Chelsea manager is set to lead England at this summer’s World Cup but is expected to step down after the tournament, potentially making him available on a free transfer.

As featured by Mirror Sport, Rooney insists Tuchel would be the ideal candidate to guide United back to the top. Speaking on the Wayne Rooney Show, he said:

“Alonso has done a fantastic job at Bayer Leverkusen, and perhaps he could wait and see with Slot at Liverpool. But for me, Tuchel is the right man. He knows the Premier League, has a proven trophy-winning record, and is performing well with England. Only time will tell.”

In the meantime, Rooney has expressed confidence in Michael Carrick, describing him as the right man to steer the club through this transitional period.

The Premier League great said:

“It seems like the most logical option right now, as there aren’t many elite managers currently available. I believe it’s the right decision at this stage.

''It’s certainly a tough job, Manchester United aren’t in a great position at the moment, and Michael’s task is to steady things and get the team back on track.”

Zidane linked with Manchester United job

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Zinedine Zidane could be another option for Manchester United, having been out of management since leaving Real Madrid for the second time in 2021.

The French coach hinted in November that he expects a quick return to club football, with several reports linking him with a move to Old Trafford.

Source: YEN.com.gh