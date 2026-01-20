Real Madrid’s managerial hot seat heats up with Zidane, Klopp, and Maresca among the top contenders

Real Madrid’s managerial hot seat is once again in the spotlight after the club parted ways with Xabi Alonso in January 2026, ending his short tenure that began in May 2025 with high expectations.

With interim boss Álvaro Arbeloa now in charge of the first team, speculation is rife about who could take over permanently at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Here are five leading candidates being linked with the job.

1. Zinedine Zidane

Zidane remains one of the most talked‑about names for the job. The French legend enjoyed enormous success in his previous Real Madrid stints, winning three straight Champions League titles and two La Liga trophies.

Although he hasn’t managed any team since leaving the club in 2021 and is expected by many to take a role with France after the 2026 World Cup, beIN SPORTS suggests Real Madrid still holds him in high regard.

A return for Zidane would be met with excitement by fans, but his current plans could complicate any takeover. His past Bernabéu success, however, keeps his name firmly in the mix.

2. Jürgen Klopp

Former Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp is widely described as Real Madrid’s “dream target” should the club pursue a marquee appointment.

As One Football noted, Klopp stepped down from Liverpool in 2024 and now serves as Red Bull’s Head of Global Soccer.

While he has expressed satisfaction with his current role and is not actively seeking a return to coaching, the German hasn’t completely ruled out the possibility of managing again.

Klopp's experience, charisma, and ability to galvanise elite squads make him a tempting choice for a club that demands success at the highest level.

3. Enzo Maresca

Ex‑Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has emerged as the early betting favourite to succeed Alonso.

The Italian, who left Chelsea in January 2026 after disagreements with club owners, has been praised for his tactical approach and is seen as someone who could transition smoothly into the Real setup.

Despite having limited experience at the elite managerial level, Maresca’s growing profile and current odds make him a serious contender.

4. Andoni Iraola

Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola is another name mentioned in the managerial markets. Known for developing strong squads and encouraging attacking football, the Spanish coach has impressed in the Premier League.

While he isn’t among the headline grabbers like Zidane or Klopp, his tactical nous and progressive style could appeal to Real’s hierarchy.

5. Álvaro Arbeloa

Finally, Arbeloa himself shouldn’t be overlooked. Already in charge as the interim manager, the former Real right‑back and current Castilla boss understands the club’s ethos and culture.

Often considered a “safe pair of hands,” Arbeloa’s familiarity with the squad could make him an attractive choice if Real Madrid opt for continuity rather than a big‑name splash.

