Zinedine Zidane is back in the spotlight, with speculation mounting over his next managerial role at top clubs and national teams

Real Madrid, the France national team, and Manchester United are among the top destinations reportedly considering Zidane for their next coach

After leading Real Madrid to three consecutive Champions League titles, Zidane remains one of football’s most sought-after managerial figures

After nearly four years on the managerial sidelines, French football icon Zinedine Zidane is once again at the centre of speculation linking him with some of the biggest jobs in world football.

The former Real Madrid boss, renowned for leading Los Blancos to three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles, remains a highly sought‑after figure, and recent reports suggest there are at least three major managerial destinations he could realistically pursue next.

Zidane’s next managerial destination remains a hot topic. Image credit: Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images

Zidane to return to Real Madrid

No discussion about Zidane’s managerial future is complete without Real Madrid. The Spanish giants have been frequently linked with a sensational return for the French legend, especially after the sacking of Xabi Alonso.

Zidane’s previous achievements at Real Madrid have cemented his status as a club legend, and supporters remain hopeful that the club could turn back to him for leadership.

Zidane won the Champions League three times with Real Madrid as a manager. Image credit: Lars Baron

Zidane for France national team

Perhaps the most talked‑about potential opportunity for Zidane is the France national team. Current Les Bleus manager Didier Deschamps is widely expected to step down after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, leaving the role open to a new leader.

According to Four Four Two, Zidane himself has openly expressed interest in managing his country, describing the position as a long‑term ambition during interviews.

Reports indicate that the French Football Federation (FFF) has already taken initial steps toward Zidane’s appointment, with discussions underway about him assembling a new coaching staff once Deschamps departs.

This would be a highly symbolic and emotional role for Zidane, given his illustrious playing career with the national side, including lifting the 1998 World Cup.

Zidane on Manchester United's shortlist

Lastly, Manchester United has appeared in the Zidane conversation, especially since the departure of Ruben Amorim.

According to 90 min, There have been links and rumours over the years suggesting United could pursue Zidane as a manager, but the Old Trafford outfit always ends up appointing a different tactician. Maybe this time, fate could bring the former Juventus star and Manchester United together.

In the meantime, former Manchester United midfielder and Middlesbrough boss, Michael Carrick, is in charge on an interim basis until the end of the current campaign.

On his debut, Carrick guided the Red Devils to a memorable 2-0 Premier League Manchester derby victory on January 17 at Old Trafford, Bryan Mbeuno and Patrick Dorgu scoring the goals.

