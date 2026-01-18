Kwesi Appiah achieved a proud feat in Morocco, cementing his place in Africa Cup of Nations history

Despite Sudan’s Round of 16 exit to the finalists, Senegal, Appiah’s side exceeded expectations at AFCON 2025

Sudan reaching the AFCON knockout stage stands out as one of the tournament’s most admirable achievements

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The curtain will fall on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after Senegal and Morocco contest the final in Rabat on Sunday, January 18, 2025.

This makes it a fitting moment to reflect on one of the tournament’s quieter but deeply significant stories, which is James Kwesi Appiah’s proud personal achievement with Sudan.

While Sudan’s campaign ended in the Round of 16 following a 3–1 defeat to Senegal at the Tangier Grand Stadium on January 3, the result did little to diminish what Appiah had already accomplished.

Sudan national team head coach, James Kwesi Appiah. Image credit: Tullio Puglia-FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Against one of Africa’s most complete sides, Sudan showed bravery and organisation, briefly threatening another upset before Senegal’s superior quality told.

According to Flashscore, Sudan even struck first, stunning the Teranga Lions in the sixth minute through Aamir Abdallah, whose early goal ignited belief that another fairy tale might be unfolding.

As covered by CAF, Senegal, however, responded with composure, eventually turning the game around through Pape Gueye’s brace before Ibrahim Mbaye sealed the contest late on.

Kwesi Appiah’s historic AFCON feat with Sudan

Yet beyond the scoreline, the match marked the end of a historic AFCON journey for Appiah. Earlier in the tournament, Sudan’s 1–0 group-stage victory over Equatorial Guinea secured the Ghanaian coach a unique place in African football history.

Appiah became the first Ghanaian manager to win matches at AFCON finals with two different national teams, having previously achieved success with Ghana.

During his time with the Black Stars, Appiah guided Ghana to the semi-finals of the 2013 AFCON and later into the knockout stages at the 2019 tournament in Egypt.

Sudan national team manager James Kwesi Appiah. Image credit: Visionhaus

Source: Twitter

Replicating that achievement with Sudan, a nation grappling with civil unrest and limited resources, arguably stands as an even greater feat.

Sudan’s progression to the Round of 16 as one of the best third-placed teams was no small achievement.

The team displayed discipline, resilience, and belief throughout the group stage, reflecting Appiah’s ability to adapt his methods to vastly different environments and challenges.

Meanwhile, Morocco and Senegal are poised to captivate the football world in what promises to be a gripping and fiercely contested 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final on Sunday, January 18.

The showpiece occasion, set to be played under the lights, is expected to deliver high drama as two of the continent’s most formidable sides go head-to-head in the battle for continental supremacy.

Kwesi Appiah makes big Sudan history

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Coach James Kwesi Appiah made history in Sudanese football, leading the Falcons of Jediane to a memorable AFCON victory.

The win marked Sudan’s first Africa Cup of Nations triumph in 13 years, earning widespread praise for Appiah’s tactical brilliance and leadership.

Source: YEN.com.gh