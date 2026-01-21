Marc-André ter Stegen reflected on nearly 12 years at Barcelona, describing the club as his home and expressing his deep gratitude

The German goalkeeper will spend the remainder of the 2025/26 season on loan at Girona, marking a temporary departure from Barcelona

Ter Stegen made 423 appearances, winning six La Liga titles, six Copa del Rey trophies, a Champions League, and a FIFA Club World Cup

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen has shared an emotional message with fans after confirming his temporary departure from the club.

On Tuesday, January 20, Barcelona released an official statement announcing that Ter Stegen had agreed to join Girona on loan for the remainder of the season.

Ter Stegen leaves Barcelona

Shortly afterwards, the German goalkeeper took to X to express his feelings about leaving the club he has called home for nearly 12 years.

In his post, Ter Stegen reflected on his time at the club, saying he felt “a whirlwind of emotions” as he prepared to leave the squad and staff for the first part of this season.

As covered by Sempre Barca, the German described Barcelona as more than just a workplace, calling the locker room his home, where he had grown both professionally and personally.

He added that his years at the club had been filled with “unforgettable moments” that he would always treasure.

The goalkeeper also expressed his gratitude to the fans, writing that he felt “immensely proud and thankful” for their support over the years, which he said had left an indelible mark on him.

“This club, this city, and this region will always have a special place in my heart,” he said.

Addressing his teammates, Ter Stegen thanked them for the camaraderie, the shared experiences, and the countless memories in the dressing room.

He acknowledged the honour of wearing the captain’s armband, saying it was a privilege he would carry with him forever.

He concluded his message by looking ahead to the next chapter of his career in Catalonia, wishing Barcelona the best for the rest of the season and hoping to see “many more trophies lifted” by the club.

Ter Stegen's career highlights at Barcelona

According to Transfermarkt, Ter Stegen joined Barcelona on 19 May 2014, alongside fellow goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, following the departures of Víctor Valdés and José Manuel Pinto.

Since then, he has made 423 appearances for the club and enjoyed an illustrious spell, winning six La Liga titles, six Copa del Rey trophies, one Champions League trophy, and one FIFA Club World Cup.

With his contract running until 30 June 2026, the 31-year-old will conclude his Barcelona career wearing the Girona colours on loan until the end of the 2025/26 season, marking the latest chapter in a remarkable journey at one of the world’s most iconic clubs.

