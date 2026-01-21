CAF has handed down sanctions to Luca Zidane and the Algerian national team following scenes of disorder after their AFCON 2025 quarter-final defeat to Nigeria

Zidane was at the centre of the chaos as Algerian players confronted the referee in the aftermath of the loss to the Super Eagles

The Algerian Football Federation had earlier lodged formal complaints with both CAF and FIFA over the officiating of Senegalese referee Issa Sy during the match

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has moved swiftly to address the fallout from the heated scenes that followed Algeria’s quarter-final exit at the 2025 AFCON, handing down punishments to players and the national federation.

The sanctions stem from the aftermath of Algeria’s 2-0 defeat to Nigeria, a result that ended the Desert Foxes’ tournament run in controversial fashion.

Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams scored the goals that sent the Super Eagles through, yet the final whistle did little to cool tempers inside the stadium.

CAF sanctions Luca Zidane and Algeria

Frustration boiled over moments after the match when several Algerian players confronted Senegalese referee Issa Sy.

The anger centred on a first-half penalty appeal involving Semi Ajayi, whose arm was struck after the ball rebounded from his thigh.

The referee ruled out deliberate handball, a decision that sparked furious protests.

Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane later escalated matters by shoving Nigeria midfielder Raphael Onyedika as tensions spilt onto the pitch.

According to African football expert Gary Al-Smith, CAF has now handed Zidane a two-match suspension for his conduct. The ban will be served during the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

CAF also came down harder on Rafik Belghali, who chased the referee down the tunnel after the match.

He has received a four-match suspension, with two fixtures set to be enforced during the same qualification campaign.

In addition to individual punishments, CAF fined the Algerian Football Federation $100,000 as part of a broader crackdown on indiscipline witnessed during the tournament.

Algerian FA responds to CAF sanctions

The Algerian Football Federation has confirmed receipt of the sanctions and has already begun the appeal process, as cited by Foot Africa.

In a statement released following the ruling, the federation made its position clear.

“The Algerian Football Federation informs the public of the decision rendered by the Disciplinary Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) regarding the incidents that occurred during the Algeria-Nigeria match, played on January 10, 2026, for the quarter-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations,” the statement reads.

“Following these decisions, the Algerian Football Federation immediately initiated the appeals process stipulated by the regulations in force to contest these sanctions.

“The FAF will follow developments in this case very closely and reaffirms its commitment to defending the interests of Algerian football, in strict compliance with regulatory and institutional channels.”

The punishment arrives at a sensitive moment for CAF, which is also investigating the chaotic scenes that marred the AFCON final between Senegal and Morocco.

As the governing body tightens its grip on discipline, the message is clear that behaviour after the whistle now carries consequences well beyond the pitch.

