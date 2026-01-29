Sorrow has hit Nigerian football, just days after Wilfred Ndidi mourned the loss of his father

Samuel Chukwueze, a member of Nigeria’s AFCON 2025 squad, is now facing a personal tragedy of his own

Supporters have since flooded social media with heartfelt messages, offering comfort to the AC Milan winger during this difficult time

Grief has once again settled over Nigerian football, as Samuel Chukwueze faces a painful personal loss following the death of his mother, Mrs Sarah Chukwueze.

The Super Eagles winger is going through a difficult period, with sympathy pouring in from supporters, teammates, and observers across the sport.

Samuel Chukwueze mourns the passing of his mother, Mrs Sarah Chukwueze. Photo by NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Samuel Chukwueze's mom passes away

Only days earlier, Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi announced the death of his father. Even before then, goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali lost his parents within a space of three months.

The announcement came through his brother, Chukwueze David, who shared touching tributes on Instagram, expressing sorrow while celebrating the life of their late parent.

Messages of comfort have flooded social platforms, reflecting the deep bond between players and fans. Many voices offered prayers and encouragement during this painful chapter.

@AreaFather819 decried:

"Omo first Ndidi, now Chukwueze. Condolences to him."

@IykeNwaObi painfully added:

"Death of a parent or loved one is something I don’t want to imagine."

@Nwafresh shared:

"RIP to her. My condolences to Chukwueze, his family and the Entire Super Eagles camp. Ndidi lost his dad a few days ago, and Chukwueze lost his mom today. So sad, man."

@akandeshegs commiserated with Chukwueze:

"My Thoughts are with Chukwueze and the family at this moment of grief. May her soul rest in peace."

@sirvicbrown summed up:

"It’s quite painful to lose a loved one, not to talk of your Mother. I sincerely sympathise with him while asking God to console him and his entire Family."

While full details remain private, reports suggest his mother passed after a short illness.

Samuel Chukwueze against South Africa's Teboho Mokoena during a 2026 World Cup qualifier on September 9, 2025. Photo by Phill Magakoe.

Source: Getty Images

As reported by Nigerian outlet The Vanguard, Chukwueze has not issued a public statement.

The winger recently played a role in Nigeria’s third-place finish at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, making the timing even more difficult for him and those close to the squad.

At club level, he has made a bright impression since moving to Fulham. Data from Transfermarkt shows three goals and four assists in 10 appearances.

