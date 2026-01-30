Real Madrid have reportedly begun internal discussions over a potential managerial change, with Unai Emery identified as a leading option

Emery’s track record of European success, including multiple UEFA Europa League titles, makes him an attractive candidate for Madrid

Emery has transformed Aston Villa into top-four contenders and Europa League favourites

Real Madrid are reportedly considering a move for experienced Spanish coach Unai Emery as a potential successor should Alvaro Arbeloa step away from his role after the 2025/26 season.

According to respected Spanish journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon, Emery has emerged as a serious option on Real Madrid’s shortlist as the club quietly explores future managerial possibilities.

Unai Emery is reportedly on Real Madrid's radar. Image credit: James Gill - Danehouse

Source: Getty Images

While Arbeloa remains in charge for now, there is growing uncertainty about his long-term position at the Santiago Bernabéu.

As a result, the Madrid hierarchy have reportedly held preliminary discussions about possible replacements, with Emery’s name firmly in the frame if a change becomes necessary after next season, as The Hard Tackle stated.

Unai Emery’s journey in management

Unai Emery has built an impressive reputation as one of Europe’s most astute tacticians, particularly since taking over at Aston Villa following Steven Gerrard’s departure.

Born in Hondarribia, Emery enjoyed a modest playing career that never truly captured headlines. However, his transition into management told a very different story, with his tactical intelligence and attention to detail quickly setting him apart.

The 54-year-old cut his managerial teeth at Lorca Deportiva, before steady progress with Almería and Valencia helped establish him in La Liga.

His career reached new heights during a remarkable spell at Sevilla, where he guided the Andalusian club to three consecutive UEFA Europa League titles, cementing his status as a specialist in European competition.

Emery later took charge of Paris Saint-Germain, where he added domestic silverware to his collection, before spells at Arsenal and Villarreal followed.

At Villarreal, he once again demonstrated his European pedigree by lifting the Europa League, further enhancing his standing across the continent.

Although he is yet to win a trophy with Aston Villa, Emery’s impact in the West Midlands has been widely praised. The club have shown clear and consistent improvement under his guidance, developing a defined playing identity and competing regularly at the upper end of the Premier League table.

This season could prove to be a landmark one, with Villa regarded as strong contenders for the Europa League title and genuine challengers for a top-four league finish.

Unai Emery's managerial record

As of January 30, 2026, Emery has overseen an extensive managerial career spanning 1,099 matches across all competitions, according to Wikipedia statistics.

During that time, he has recorded 592 wins, 234 draws, and 273 defeats. His numbers at Aston Villa are equally impressive: 173 matches in charge, with 98 victories, 30 draws, and 45 losses, giving him a win percentage of 56.65 per cent.

With Real Madrid planning carefully for the future, Emery’s experience, European success, and proven adaptability make him a compelling candidate should the Bernabéu giants decide to usher in a new era on the touchline.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery. Image credit: Quality Images

Source: Getty Images

Real Madrid's potential next manager

Earlier, YEN.com.gh examined the top five managers who could be in line to take over as Real Madrid's next head coach following the departure of Xabi Alonso.

The shortlist included some of the biggest names in world football, notably club legend Zinedine Zidane and former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund boss Jurgen Klopp, both of whom were highlighted as high-profile options capable of handling the pressure and expectations at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Source: YEN.com.gh