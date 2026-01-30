Real Madrid Identify Unai Emery as Potential Head Coach if Alvaro Arbeloa Leaves
- Real Madrid have reportedly begun internal discussions over a potential managerial change, with Unai Emery identified as a leading option
- Emery’s track record of European success, including multiple UEFA Europa League titles, makes him an attractive candidate for Madrid
- Emery has transformed Aston Villa into top-four contenders and Europa League favourites
Real Madrid are reportedly considering a move for experienced Spanish coach Unai Emery as a potential successor should Alvaro Arbeloa step away from his role after the 2025/26 season.
According to respected Spanish journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon, Emery has emerged as a serious option on Real Madrid’s shortlist as the club quietly explores future managerial possibilities.
While Arbeloa remains in charge for now, there is growing uncertainty about his long-term position at the Santiago Bernabéu.
As a result, the Madrid hierarchy have reportedly held preliminary discussions about possible replacements, with Emery’s name firmly in the frame if a change becomes necessary after next season, as The Hard Tackle stated.
Unai Emery’s journey in management
Unai Emery has built an impressive reputation as one of Europe’s most astute tacticians, particularly since taking over at Aston Villa following Steven Gerrard’s departure.
Born in Hondarribia, Emery enjoyed a modest playing career that never truly captured headlines. However, his transition into management told a very different story, with his tactical intelligence and attention to detail quickly setting him apart.
The 54-year-old cut his managerial teeth at Lorca Deportiva, before steady progress with Almería and Valencia helped establish him in La Liga.
His career reached new heights during a remarkable spell at Sevilla, where he guided the Andalusian club to three consecutive UEFA Europa League titles, cementing his status as a specialist in European competition.
Emery later took charge of Paris Saint-Germain, where he added domestic silverware to his collection, before spells at Arsenal and Villarreal followed.
At Villarreal, he once again demonstrated his European pedigree by lifting the Europa League, further enhancing his standing across the continent.
Although he is yet to win a trophy with Aston Villa, Emery’s impact in the West Midlands has been widely praised. The club have shown clear and consistent improvement under his guidance, developing a defined playing identity and competing regularly at the upper end of the Premier League table.
This season could prove to be a landmark one, with Villa regarded as strong contenders for the Europa League title and genuine challengers for a top-four league finish.
Unai Emery's managerial record
As of January 30, 2026, Emery has overseen an extensive managerial career spanning 1,099 matches across all competitions, according to Wikipedia statistics.
During that time, he has recorded 592 wins, 234 draws, and 273 defeats. His numbers at Aston Villa are equally impressive: 173 matches in charge, with 98 victories, 30 draws, and 45 losses, giving him a win percentage of 56.65 per cent.
With Real Madrid planning carefully for the future, Emery’s experience, European success, and proven adaptability make him a compelling candidate should the Bernabéu giants decide to usher in a new era on the touchline.
Real Madrid's potential next manager
Earlier, YEN.com.gh examined the top five managers who could be in line to take over as Real Madrid's next head coach following the departure of Xabi Alonso.
The shortlist included some of the biggest names in world football, notably club legend Zinedine Zidane and former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund boss Jurgen Klopp, both of whom were highlighted as high-profile options capable of handling the pressure and expectations at the Santiago Bernabéu.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled content writer and journalist with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments including two All Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon and the 2018 Women’s AFCON. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh