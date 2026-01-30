CAF has officially delivered its verdict on DR Congo referee Jean-Jacques Ndala following his handling of the chaotic AFCON 2025 final

Protests from both Senegal and Morocco prompted CAF to look into the performance of the Congolese official and his assistants

The continental football governing body has since imposed heavy sanctions on both nations over their roles in the disorder surrounding the final

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has drawn a clear line under one of the biggest talking points from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final, officially clearing referee Jean Jacques Ndala after a formal review.

The decision follows days of debate after the tense clash between Senegal and Morocco, a match filled with protests and emotional scenes that pushed officiating into the spotlight.

CAF's ruling on AFCON 2025 final referee Jean-Jacques Ndala clears the Congolese official of any wrong doing. Photo by DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

Questions around key calls had dominated the discussion, prompting the governing body to open an investigation into the Congolese official’s display.

At the same time, sanctions were issued to individuals from both teams, including bans for misconduct.

CAF’s focus on the referee centred on whether his choices aligned with the laws of the game.

CAF releases verdict on Jean-Jacques Ndala

After examining the video, reports, and input from its panel, CAF reached a firm conclusion.

According to Africa Top Sports, the review found “no fault or irregularity” in Ndala’s performance during the final.

The organisation stressed that the process aimed to ensure openness while safeguarding the sport’s credibility.

Further backing came through another communication referenced by Foot Africa, where CAF stated that Ndala’s decisions matched established officiating guidelines.

His control of proceedings, they noted, met the high bar expected at such an important stage.

“Jean-Jacques Ndala has consistently demonstrated why he is regarded as one of the finest officials on the continent. His performance in the final was a testament to his discipline and mastery of the game,” CAF’s Review Board stated.

The outcome shifts attention away from refereeing and back toward behaviour from players and technical staff during that dramatic night.

Referee Jean-Jacques Ndala is not liable, CAF says. Photo by Sebastien Bozon.

Source: Getty Images

Why CAF's ruling is a boost to Ndala

For Ndala, the verdict represents a significant lift. Instead of facing punishment, he leaves the episode with public endorsement from African football’s top authority.

Such support could influence future appointments. With CAF praising his professionalism and composure, many observers expect him to be considered for major international tournaments, potentially including FIFA events and the 2026 World Cup.

Beyond one individual, the announcement sends a wider signal. CAF appears determined to stand by its officials when investigations confirm correct conduct, even amid pressure from influential football nations, with Thierry Henry even joining the chorus.

In doing so, the body aims to reinforce trust in its systems and underline that decisions, once reviewed thoroughly, will be defended when standards are met.

