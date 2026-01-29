Morocco has lost the opportunity to host the 2030 World Cup final amid controversies surrounding AFCON 2025

The North African nation will still serve as a co-host alongside Spain and Portugal in what promises to be an exciting competition

The showpiece match has now been reassigned to one of Spain and Portugal following the reported fallout from chaos at the AFCON final

Morocco’s dream of staging the 2030 FIFA World Cup final has slipped away, with Spain now set to host the tournament’s showpiece event.

The shift follows global scrutiny of scenes during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final, a match that raised concerns about matchday control and overall image.

While the North African nation remains a co-host, the ultimate fixture will no longer take place on its soil.

Morocco will miss the chance to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup final after the controversies which occurred in the 2025 AFCON final. Photos by Harold Cunningham - FIFA and NurPhoto.

Why Morocco won't host World Cup final

For months, Morocco had been viewed as a leading candidate. Modern arenas, improved transport links, plus deep love for the sport, strengthened its case.

Many believed the final would mark a historic moment for both the country and the wider continent. That outlook changed after the dramatic AFCON decider against Senegal.

According to Africa Top Sports, that encounter was overshadowed by protests, disorder near the benches, along with behaviour considered unsporting.

Below are sanctions slapped on Morocco and Senegal after the AFCON final:

Observers from different regions criticised the scenes, with several analysts saying the incidents harmed football’s global image.

Reports indicate FIFA officials and organising partners reviewed the situation, leading to a fresh assessment of readiness for an event of such magnitude.

Spain ultimately received the nod. Rafael Louzán, President of the Spanish Football Federation, confirmed the outcome while pointing to his nation’s experience in running major competitions.

“The final will be played here. Spain has demonstrated its organisational capacity,” Louzán was quoted by Reuters.

“We have seen scenes during the African Cup final that hurt the image of world football.”

No specific venue has been named, though Madrid's Bernabeu and Barcelona's Camp Nou stand as strong possibilities.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino beams with a smile after unveiling Morocco, Portugal and Spain as joint hosts of the 2030 FIFA World Cup on December 11, 2024. Photo by Harold Cunningham - FIFA.

Has Morocco lost its World Cup rights?

Despite the setback, Morocco’s involvement remains significant. The country will still stage several fixtures during the tournament alongside Spain and Portugal.

That platform offers a chance to present its stadiums, supporters, and plans on a global stage.

A new ground in Casablanca, due for completion in late 2028, is expected to seat 115,000 spectators.

Royal Moroccan Football Federation leader Faouzi Lekjaa had previously voiced hope of welcoming a final there, potentially against Spain, according to Al Jazeera.

Analysts see the decision as a reminder of FIFA’s focus on safety and reputation.

Even so, co-hosting provides Morocco with a powerful opportunity to demonstrate progress, particularly in areas such as crowd oversight and matchday organisation.

Missing the final is a blow, yet welcoming the world for multiple games still marks an important chapter, reinforcing the nation’s growing presence within international football.

