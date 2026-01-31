At 40, the superstar has just 39 goals left to reach the historic 1,000-goal milestone before retirement

Ronaldo has now scored at least 15 league goals in 20 consecutive seasons, proving his longevity and consistency at the highest level

With Ronaldo likely to retire soon, the league is planning a major recruitment drive, including stars like Mohamed Salah and Vinicius Jr.

Al-Nassr talisman Cristiano Ronaldo has set his sights on reaching the elusive milestone of 1,000 career goals before retiring, but time is quickly becoming a pressing factor for the veteran forward.

The former Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Juventus star continued his prolific form by scoring for Al-Nassr in their 3-0 Saudi Pro League victory over Al-Kholood on Friday, January 30.

This season alone, Ronaldo has already netted 18 goals in 22 appearances across all competitions for his club, according to Transfermarkt.

Remarkably, he has now scored at least 15 league goals in each of the last 20 seasons, a feat few in football history can match.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo’s latest strike brings him closer to the historic 1,000-goal milestone. As of January 31, 2026, the 40-year-old has amassed 961 career goals.

According to Transfermarkt, his incredible haul breaks down as follows: 5 goals for Sporting CP, 145 across two spells at Manchester United, 450 for Real Madrid, 101 during his stint at Juventus, 117 for Al-Nassr, and 143 goals for the Portugal national team.

With just 39 goals remaining, Ronaldo is now within striking distance of achieving the career landmark he has long dreamed of, adding yet another chapter to his legendary legacy.

Ronaldo's retirement plans amid 1000-goal chase

Now, if Ronaldo is to reach 1,000 career goals, he must act fast. Reports from TalkSport suggest there is a significant chance that the Portuguese superstar could retire when his contract with Al-Nassr expires in 2027, leaving him just 18 months to reach the target.

The ticking clock has sparked plans in the Saudi Pro League, which reportedly aims to recruit up to 50 players this summer, including top talents like Mohamed Salah and Vinicius Jr., as it prepares for life after Ronaldo.

However, the Saudi Arabian club is reportedly keen for him to expand his role beyond the pitch, encouraging the forward to increase his ownership stake in the club, potentially laying the foundation for a post-playing career in football management and club leadership.

If the former Real Madrid and Manchester United ace can stay fit and score at his current rate, bagging 39 goals in the next 18 months in 60 potential games should be within his ability.

Saudi Pro League top scorers chart

