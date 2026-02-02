Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to miss Al-Nassr’s clash with Al-Riyadh despite having no injury or fitness issues

The news surfaced after Fabrizio Romano confirmed his absence ahead of the Saudi Pro League fixture on Monday

Ronaldo has scored 117 goals in 133 games for Al-Nassr but rarely sits out matches, making this situation a major talking point

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to ‘refuse’ to play in Al-Nassr’s upcoming Saudi Pro League clash with Al-Riyadh on Monday, February 2.

Al-Riyadh will welcome Al-Nassr to the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium on Monday afternoon, with the home side sitting just above the relegation places, while the title-chasing visitors aim to keep the pressure on league leaders Al-Hilal.

Cristiano Ronaldo is now refusing to play for Al-Nassr. Photo by Abdullah Ahmed.

The surprising development emerged just hours after Fabrizio Romano reported that Ronaldo would miss the match, stressing:

“His absence is not related to any physical issue nor to workload or fitness management.”

Since joining Al-Nassr in a shock move following his Manchester United exit in November 2022, Ronaldo has netted 117 goals in 133 appearances.

However, despite his prolific record, the 40-year-old has yet to guide the club to a Saudi Pro League title. His only team honour with Al-Nassr so far remains the Arab Club Champions Cup, secured in August 2023 when he scored twice in the final against Al-Hilal.

Romano’s update left many fans confused, as Ronaldo rarely misses matches and is not injured. Questions quickly followed over why he would sit out the Al-Riyadh fixture, but a reported explanation has now surfaced.

Report details reason behind Ronaldo absence

Portuguese outlet A Bola, via Flashscore, claims Ronaldo is refusing to play because he is unhappy with how the team is being managed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

According to the report, Ronaldo is frustrated with the way the PIF oversees Al-Nassr compared to rival clubs, particularly Al-Hilal, who are said to be close to signing legendary striker Karim Benzema from Al-Ittihad.

Al-Hilal invested heavily last summer, bringing in several high-profile names including Liverpool forward Darwin Núñez and AC Milan left-back Theo Hernández.

They have also reportedly agreed a €30 million deal for 18-year-old French striker Kader Meïté and are now on the verge of adding Benzema to their squad.

Ronaldo ‘opposing’ Benzema's Al-Hilal move

Turkish journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu added another twist late Sunday, posting on X:

“Cristiano Ronaldo is opposing Karim Benzema’s transfer to Al-Hilal on the grounds that it would ‘damage the fair competition environment’. Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad, Benzema’s representative and the Saudi Pro League management are continuing their discussions to resolve the issue.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema. Photo: Rahman Saeed.

A Bola also reports internal tensions at Al-Nassr, noting that two Portuguese figures on the club’s board, sporting director Simão Coutinho and CEO José Semedo, have reportedly had their powers frozen since the start of the month following a board decision.

This situation is said to have further deepened Ronaldo’s dissatisfaction with PIF leadership.

Al-Nassr currently occupy second place in the Saudi Pro League standings, level on points with Al-Ahli but three behind leaders Al-Hilal.

Ronaldo sits second in the league’s scoring chart with 17 goals, one fewer than England striker Ivan Toney of Al-Ahli.

Source: YEN.com.gh