Mikel Merino faces surgery and could miss the rest of the season, leaving the Gunners short in midfield

The Spaniard has vowed to stay strong and return stronger, giving fans a glimpse of his determination

With Ethan Nwaneri on loan, Arsenal may scramble for reinforcements before the February 2 deadline

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Arsenal have suffered another injury blow as midfielder Mikel Merino is set to miss a significant portion of the season after requiring surgery on a foot injury.

The 29-year-old was absent from the Gunners’ 4-0 triumph over Leeds United on Saturday, December 31, with manager Mikel Arteta citing a foot problem as the reason for his omission.

Arsenal are set to miss Mikel Merino through injury, with his return date not known yet. Image credit: Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

The club later confirmed that Merino’s injury, sustained during the January 25 clash against Manchester United, will necessitate surgical intervention and a lengthy rehabilitation process.

In an official statement, Arsenal detailed the situation, saying Merino had suffered a bone injury in his right foot and will undergo surgery in the coming days before starting his recovery programme.

The club added that the midfielder is expected to return to full training before the season concludes, with everyone at Arsenal focused on supporting him back to full fitness as quickly as possible.

Meanwhile, Merino’s absence comes at a tricky time for the team, particularly after attacking midfielder Ethan Nwaneri joined Marseille on loan until the end of the campaign.

With the February 2 transfer deadline approaching, speculation has grown over whether the Gunners will look to bring in reinforcements to cover for Merino’s extended spell on the sidelines.

Mikel Merino of Arsenal. Image credit: James Gill-Danehouse

Source: Getty Images

Merino shares determined message to fans

Taking to Instagram, Merino addressed his supporters and reflected on the challenge ahead, writing that it was time to step back and focus on recovery following the foot injury.

He explained that setbacks can arrive at inconvenient moments but described the situation as an opportunity to show resilience and determination.

He also expressed confidence in Arsenal’s medical team and pledged to work hard to return stronger, emphasising how much fan support means to him and how eager he is to get back on the pitch to help the team.

In the meantime, Arsenal’s next challenge is Chelsea in the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-finals on February 3, according to Flashscore.

The Gunners hold a 3-2 advantage from the first leg played away on January 14, giving them a slender lead heading into the return fixture.

Merino’s absence will be felt in midfield, but the squad will hope to build on their current momentum as they aim to secure a place in the final.

With no specific timetable set for his return, all eyes are on how Mikel Arteta will manage his squad options so that his key midfielder's absence does not derail their title ambitions.

Arteta likens Max Dowman to Messi

Away from Mikel Merino's injury woes, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Arsenal manager lavished praises on 16-year-old wonderkid Max Dowman, comparing him to Lionel Messi.

The Gunners' boss made high praise after the talented teenager signed a pre-professional contract with the Premier League side.

Source: YEN.com.gh