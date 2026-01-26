Man United Legend Eric Cantona Launches Debut Album in Surprise Career Switch
- Eric Cantona has stunned football fans once again but this time it has nothing to do with Manchester United or the pitch
- The iconic former Man United forward is embarking on an unexpected new journey, swapping football boots for a microphone
- After conquering English football and exploring acting, Eric Cantona is now chasing chart success with his debut studio album
Manchester United icon Eric Cantona is preparing to surprise fans once again, this time far away from the football pitch, as he readies the release of his first full studio album in a striking new chapter of his post-playing career.
The enigmatic Frenchman, long admired for his creativity and charisma, is aiming to transform his love for music into a serious artistic venture.
Cantona amazes fans with music career
Cantona has previously explored acting with some success, but music has steadily become his latest passion project.
According to The Sun, he initially dipped his toes into the industry with a debut EP released in 2023, which the well-received Cantona Sings Eric Tour followed.
That tour saw Cantona perform live across several major cities, including Leeds, London and Manchester, as well as venues in Scotland.
His appeal also crossed borders, with shows staged in France and the Netherlands, underlining his enduring popularity well beyond English football.
Debut album Perfect Imperfection announced
Now, Cantona is raising the stakes with the launch of his debut album, titled Perfect Imperfection.
The record features 11 tracks, nine of which have been written and composed by Cantona himself, reflecting a deeply personal approach to the project. The album is scheduled for release on March 13 and is already available for pre-order.
Fans and collectors have been offered special editions, including a Green Vinyl LP and a CD, both of which will be personally signed by the former forward.
These editions are being sold exclusively through Cantona’s official online store, adding an extra layer of exclusivity for supporters eager to own a piece of his latest creative output.
Announcing the news on social media, Cantona informed his 1.5 million Instagram followers about the release of a new single, On se love, which serves as the first taste of the album. He encouraged fans to stream the track across all platforms while promoting the upcoming album and its signed versions.
While many former players opt for punditry or coaching, Cantona has consistently followed a different path, driven by artistic expression rather than convention.
Eric Cantona’s football career
Cantona enjoyed a remarkable 14-year professional football career, representing clubs such as Auxerre, Marseille, Bordeaux, Leeds United, and Manchester United.
According to Transfermarkt, he claimed the Ligue 1 title with Marseille, lifted the Football League First Division with Leeds, and went on to win three Premier League titles at Old Trafford, cementing his status as one of the game’s true greats.
Man United revival under Michael Carrick
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Eric Cantona’s former club, Manchester United, recorded back-to-back Premier League victories over Manchester City and Arsenal.
Those results have since prompted former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger to raise fresh concerns about the Gunners’ performances.
