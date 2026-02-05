Four international journalists have named their favourite teams to lift the 2026 World Cup trophy

Dark horses like Ecuador, Morocco, and Senegal could spring major surprises in the tournament

Stars tipped to shine include Kylian Mbappe, Julian Alvarez, Harry Kane, Lautaro Martinez, and Lamine Yamal

The football world is already turning its attention to the next global spectacle, with the 2026 World Cup set to capture imaginations following Lionel Messi and Argentina’s thrilling triumph in Qatar.

The last tournament ended dramatically, with Argentina defeating France in a final that will be remembered for years.

Now, fans and pundits alike are speculating on who will lift the World Cup trophy during the USA, Canada, and Mexico tournament.

Four Mirror writers have shared their predictions, each offering unique insights into potential winners, top performers, and surprise packages.

Who will lift the 2026 trophy?

John Cross, the Mirror’s chief football writer, believes Spain has the edge in 2026. He predicts a final four consisting of Argentina, Spain, France, and England, with Ecuador emerging as the dark horse.

Cross tips Julian Alvarez to finish as the tournament’s top scorer, while Lamine Yamal is his choice for best player. For him, the combination of Spain’s young talent and experience from Argentina and France makes for an exciting and unpredictable World Cup.

Jeremy Cross, chief sports writer, took a slightly different view, placing Argentina at the top. He envisages Argentina, Spain, France, and Germany reaching the semifinals, with Morocco as a potential surprise package.

He expects Kylian Mbappe to lead the scoring charts and sees Lamine Yamal claiming the best player award. For Jeremy, Argentina’s blend of experience and young stars gives them the edge in a tournament that promises to be fiercely competitive.

Argentina backed to win again

Andy Dunn, another chief sports writer, also backs Argentina to win, but his predicted final four reads Spain, France, Argentina, and England. Like John Cross, he identifies Ecuador as a dark horse, while Harry Kane is his choice to finish as top scorer.

Lautaro Martinez, he believes, will take the honours as the tournament’s best player. Dunn highlights the importance of attacking flair and clinical finishing as crucial factors for success in 2026.

Finally, Ryan Taylor offers a contrasting prediction, favouring Spain to take the trophy. He expects France, Spain, England, and Argentina to make up the final four, with Senegal as a potential dark horse.

Taylor also names Kylian Mbappe as both top scorer and best player, emphasising the French forward’s game-changing ability and knack for delivering on the biggest stages.

While opinions vary, there is consensus among the four writers that established powerhouses like Argentina, Spain, and France will dominate headlines, while teams such as Ecuador, Morocco, and Senegal could spring surprises.

Well, with Ghana not mentioned, let's see if the Black Stars, under the guidance of Otto Addo, can prove the Mirror writers wrong.

African teams secured for 2026 World Cup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that nine African nations have already booked their spots for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after the first round of CAF qualifiers in October 2025.

In addition to the nine automatic qualifiers, four more African nations have progressed to the inter-confederation playoffs, keeping their World Cup dreams alive, as FIFA noted.

