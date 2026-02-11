Antoine Semenyo is fast building a reputation as a record-breaker since sealing his big-money switch to Man City

After matching two records associated with Emmanuel Adebayor and one previously held by Sergio Agüero, Semenyo has now added another achievement once owned by Kevin De Bruyne

The Ghanaian forward currently boasts five goals and two assists in just seven appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side

Antoine Semenyo’s blistering start at Manchester City rolled on with another headline moment in the 3-0 victory over Fulham on February 11.

The Ghana international delivered a goal and an assist, a contribution that not only shaped the result but also placed him alongside Kevin De Bruyne in club history.

His influence keeps growing, and this latest display confirmed his fast rise within Pep Guardiola’s star-studded squad.

Antoine Semenyo Writes Man City History by Matching De Bruyne’s 2015 Milestone

Semenyo equals De Bruyne's Man City record

Signed for £64 million, the 26-year-old has settled with remarkable ease. This milestone pushed his opening spell into historic territory.

Matching a mark linked to De Bruyne, viewed by many as a modern icon at the Etihad, shows how swiftly Semenyo has adapted to the manager’s complex demands.

According to Squawka, his strike against Fulham meant he became the first footballer to score in each of his first two home Premier League outings for City since De Bruyne achieved that feat in October 2015.

StatCity adds that the Belgian reached his landmark against West Ham United and Newcastle United.

Reaching numbers tied to such a decorated figure underlines the scale of this achievement.

While emulating the Belgian’s legacy will require sustained excellence, early signs point in the right direction.

Pace, power, plus clever movement have added a fresh edge to City’s attack, especially during transitions and crowded box situations.

Beyond statistics, his displays reveal tactical awareness. At times he drifts centrally to connect play, then stretches back lines from wide zones.

That balance has helped maintain output while improving overall structure. His growth feels natural rather than forced, a sign of a player understanding his environment quickly.

Antoine Semenyo Writes Man City History by Matching De Bruyne’s 2015 Milestone. Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista.

Records Semenyo has broken so far

This is not his first brush with record books since arriving.

Earlier, he matched Sergio Agüero by producing a goal and assist on debut against Exeter in the FA Cup.

He then equalled Emmanuel Adebayor’s mark of scoring in successive opening appearances, alongside a four-goal haul across five matches.

Adding De Bruyne to that list strengthens an already impressive introduction.

With Fulham dealt with, focus shifts to the FA Cup clash against Salford on February 14, where another chance awaits to keep this remarkable chapter moving forward.

Semenyo achieves fresh EPL record

In another record-breaking feat, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo made history by setting a new scoring record for a Ghanaian in a single Premier League season.

His strike against Fulham took him past the previous benchmark held by Anthony Yeboah and Andre Ayew.

