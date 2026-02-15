The big-name Ghanaian players, such as Essien and Abedi Pele, are easily recalled by Ghanaian football fans

Myriad ex-Ghanaian footballers who made valuable contributions to the Black Stars have now gone under the radar

The list below evokes a strong sense of nostalgia as it takes us back to a time when the Black Stars were shaped by hardworking players

The famous Ghanaian football legends are always on our minds. Players like Michael Essien, Asamoah Gyan, Stephen Appiah, Sulley Muntari, Samuel Osei Kuffour, Abedi Ayew Pele, and Andre Ayew.

Yet, the story of the Black Stars’ rise is incomplete without acknowledging the many unsung heroes who helped shape the team into what it is today, but whose contributions are now almost entirely forgotten.

In this piece, YEN.com.gh looks at 10 forgotten former Ghanaian international footballers who contributed significantly to the success of the national team.

10 forgotten Black Stars players

1. Alex Nyarko

Nyarko made 11 appearances for the Black Stars, scoring two goals. Though his stint with the national team was brief, the former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder was regarded as a talented and respected player.

2. Sammy Adjei

The former Ghana No. 1 goalkeeper rarely receives the recognition he deserves. Adjei was at his peak between 2000 and 2002, winning the CAF Champions League with Hearts of Oak in 2000 and serving as Ghana’s top goalkeeper at the 2000 and 2006 Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

3. Peter Ofori-Quaye

As noted by Wikipedia, the powerful striker scored two goals in 18 appearances for Ghana, showcasing glimpses of his attacking prowess.

4. Samuel Johnson

A dependable defender and midfielder whose contributions often went under the radar during his time with the Black Stars.

5. Isaac Boakye

The former Kotoko striker enjoyed a career in Germany with Arminia Bielefeld and Wolfsburg. Known for his power and finishing, Boakye made 17 appearances for Ghana, scoring six goals, according to Transfermarkt.

6. Princeton Owusu-Ansah

A midfielder who earned 25 caps for Ghana and scored once, Owusu-Ansah was regarded as an important presence in the middle of the park.

7. Kofi Amponsah

The ex-GHAPOHA defender excelled in Greece with clubs such as Olympiacos and PAOK. He played 19 games for the Black Stars, providing stability at the back.

8. Ibrahim Abdul Razak

An exceptional attacking midfielder, Razak played 24 matches for Ghana between 2001 and 2006. He is best remembered for his time with Maccabi Netanya in Israel.

9. Emmanuel Pappoe

Pappoe started Ghana’s first-ever World Cup match at the 2006 Germany tournament. Between 2002 and 2006, he made 28 appearances and frequently featured as the first-choice left-back.

10. Joetex Asamoah Frimpong

A skillful forward who impressed at both club and national level, Frimpong brought flair and creativity to the Black Stars attack during his time with the team.

