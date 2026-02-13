Daniel Laryea has been appointed as the centre referee for the Ghana Premier League showdown between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak

Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea will take charge of the biggest fixture in Ghana football as Asante Kotoko host Hearts of Oak on Sunday, February 15.

The Ghana Football Association confirmed the 38-year-old as centre referee for the much-anticipated Super Clash, a contest that often defines seasons and shapes legacies.

Laryea gets big appointment after AFCON

He will be supported by Paul Atimaka and Seth Abletor as assistant referees, while Nii Kwofie Gideon serves as the fourth official.

The appointment is widely viewed as a strong endorsement of Laryea’s growing reputation on the continental stage.

Fresh from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, the Accra Academy alumnus handled the tense semi-final between Morocco and Nigeria.

Despite complaints from some Nigerian supporters, his display earned praise and passed scrutiny.

He also officiated Kaizer Chiefs’ 1-0 victory over Al Masry in the CAF Confederations Cup on February 8, a match remembered for a debated penalty call.

Television replays later supported the decision after the defender extended his body in the box.

Why Kotoko vs Hearts is important for referees

Meanwhile, former FIFA referee William Agbovi believes the Super Clash offers a unique platform for officials.

He describes the Kotoko and Hearts showdown as the ultimate proving ground.

According to him, the spotlight surrounding the rivalry can accelerate a referee’s rise.

Agbovi himself managed the fixture nine times before retirement and credits those occasions for boosting his profile, according to Ghanasoccernet.

Beyond the officiating spotlight, both clubs head into the encounter with different storylines.

Kotoko recently parted ways with head coach Abdul Karim Zito, leaving assistant Prince Owusu and Hamza Obeng to steer the side for this crucial meeting.

The Porcupine Warriors claimed victory in the first meeting in Accra and will aim to complete a season double.

Their home form offers encouragement. Three wins and two draws from the last five league matches in Kumasi underline their strength, with only one goal conceded in that run.

Hearts arrive with confidence of their own. Under Mas-ud Didi Dramani, the Phobians have secured two straight victories without conceding on the road.

The Rainbow lads are eager to end a long wait for success in Kumasi, having last triumphed there in 2018 through a Patrick Razak strike.

With pride, history, and momentum on the line, Sunday promises another gripping chapter in Ghana’s fiercest rivalry.

Laryea receives hero's welcome after AFCON

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Daniel Laryea received a hero’s welcome upon his return from the AFCON, as family, friends, and supporters gathered at the airport to greet him.

The referee impressed throughout the tournament, earning praise for his consistency, calm authority, and fairness in handling key matches.

