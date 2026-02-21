Ragnar Ache stunned fans with a sensational bicycle kick as FC Köln drew 2-2 with Hoffenheim in a thrilling Bundesliga clash

The German-Ghanaian forward Ache’s strike was hailed as a potential goal of the season, dominating social media and pundit praise

Koln hold firm despite Hoffenheim pressure, moving five points clear of the relegation play-off zone, while Hoffenheim risk seeing their lead shrink

Ragnar Ache produced one of the 2025/26 season’s standout strikes as FC Koln drew 2-2 with Hoffenheim in a Bundesliga clash at RheinEnergieSTADION on Saturday, February 21.

Hoffenheim, looking to maintain their five-point lead over fifth place, dominated early possession but failed to capitalise, allowing Koln to seize the initiative.

Ragnar Ache scores an incredible goal in the Koln 2 Hoffenheim 2 Bundesliga game on February 21, 2026. Image credit: Christof Koepsel

Ache, a German attacker who is of Ghanaian descent, according to Wikipedia, opened the scoring in the 15th minute, converting Said El Mala’s cross with a superb bicycle kick.

The goal has been hailed by both fans on social media and pundits as a potential Bundesliga goal of the season.

Watch Ragnar Ache's wonderful goal in the X video below.

Meanwhile, the hosts threatened again through Cenk Ozkacar and Jakub Kaminski, both of which were comfortably saved by Hoffenheim keeper Oliver Baumann.

According to Flashscore, Hoffenheim responded before half-time, with Ozan Kabak equalising from close range. In the second half, the game remained balanced until Andrej Kramarić put Hoffenheim ahead with a precise header.

Koln quickly responded, with El Mala firing in a low effort to level the score four minutes later.

Despite Hoffenheim regaining control, Koln held firm to secure a valuable draw, moving five points clear of the Bundesliga relegation play-off spot, while Hoffenheim remain third but risk seeing their six-point cushion reduced depending on upcoming results.

Fans react to Ragnar Ache's bicycle kick

After the game ended 2-2, most of the reactions were related to Ache's incredible strike, with some of the comments on X stated below.

@YoGravity:

''Ragnar Ache has always been sensational. He plays with maximum composure and great effort. Not surprised he scored this beautiful goal.''

@ReazDewan:

''What an incredible strike from Ache, showcasing his talent and creativity on the field!''

@Lewemby:

''The nominations for Puskas is going to be crazy we might have two persons winning the award this year.''

@Elite:

''Absolute rocket! Ache showing why he’s one to watch in the Bundesliga.''

@DannFox:

''Puskás contender or am I overreacting?''

Ragnar Ache's 2025/26 stats

Meanwhile, the latest strike adds to Ragnar Ache's decent tally in the current campaign. According to Transfermarkt, the 27-year-old has tallied six goals and six assists in 24 matches in all competitions for Koln. This includes five strikes and four assists in 22 league games.

