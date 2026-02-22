James Kwesi Appiah is reportedly attracting interest from the Burkina Faso national football team following his impressive AFCON 2025 campaign with Sudan

The former Black Stars head coach steered the Falcons of Jediane to their first knockout-stage appearance in 13 years

Appiah, despite the links with Burkina, remains under contract with Sudan until 2028 after signing an extension last year

Former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has reportedly held preliminary talks with Burkina Faso over the possibility of taking charge of their senior national side, the Stallions.

This comes after Appiah guided Sudan to the knockout phase of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Burkina Faso is plotting a move for ex-Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah.

Burkina eyes Kwesi Appiah for coaching role

Sources cited by Ghanasoccernet reveal that discussions have begun as the Burkinabe federation reviews its technical direction ahead of key international fixtures.

Appiah is currently in charge of Sudan and remains under contract with the Falcons of Jediane until 2028 after extending his deal last year.

Any potential move would therefore require careful negotiation. Still, his growing reputation on the continent has placed him firmly on Burkina Faso’s radar as they assess options beyond current manager Brama Traore.

Appiah's impressive performance with Sudan

The Ghanaian tactician has rebuilt Sudan into one of Africa’s most disciplined outfits despite immense challenges back home.

Ongoing civil unrest has disrupted domestic football, yet his team has shown structure, belief and tactical clarity.

At the 2025 AFCON, Sudan defied expectations. They advanced to the knockout phase as one of the best third-placed teams, marking their first progression beyond the group stage since 2012, per Olympics.

Their journey ended in the round of 16 against eventual champions Senegal, but the campaign earned widespread admiration.

Qualification itself was a statement. Drawn alongside Ghana, Angola and Niger, Sudan finished second in the group.

They collected four points from encounters with the Black Stars, a result that underlined Appiah’s meticulous planning and calm leadership.

While the expanded AFCON format has opened doors for more nations, Sudan’s achievement was anything but routine. Hence, catching the eye of the Burkina FA.

For now, Appiah stays focused on Sudan’s long-term project. His mission is clear.

Restore pride, maintain discipline and keep competing with the continent’s best. Interest from Burkina Faso may flatter him, but his current task is far from finished.

Coach Kwesi Appiah is one of the most revered coaches on the continent following his showing with Sudan.

Burkina Faso coaching decision looms

While Appiah appears to have steadied the Sudan ship and put it on an upward trajectory, Burkina Faso endured a disappointing run at the last AFCON, exiting at the round of 16 despite boasting a talent pool richer than the northeastern African country.

With AFCON 2027 qualifiers approaching, the federation appears eager to strengthen its technical bench.

Bringing in a seasoned African manager with tournament experience fits that vision.

Brama Traore remains in position and is only the third Burkinabe to lead the Stallions, according to CAFOnline. Whether the federation opts for continuity or a fresh direction remains uncertain.

Kwesi Appiah's earnest prayer for Sudan

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwesi Appiah expressed hope that Sudan’s AFCON 2025 success could help promote peace in the country.

He pointed to how Didier Drogba used football to inspire unity in Ivory Coast during its civil war.

