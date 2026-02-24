First touch plays a pivotal role in the flow of play and can often be the determining factor between capitalising or missing a chance

Whether it's controlling a long pass under pressure or setting up a shot on goal, a player's first touch can make or break the result

YEN.com.gh has put together a list of the eight iconic footballers renowned for their exceptional first touch on the football pitch

Mastering the first touch of a football is among the fundamental skills an aspiring player looks to adopt before even dreaming of success on the field.

Icons of the beautiful game have proven the importance of that first touch, often using this skill to shift the flow of play and set up scoring chances.

7 Players With Greatest First Touch in Football History, Including Zidane

Conversely, a poor first touch can lead to missed opportunities and being unable to master this control can be devastating for an aspiring professional player.

It's worth noting that not all footballers possess a strong first touch - individuals vary in their proficiency, although some excel in this skill more than others.

YEN.com.gh has taken a look at the top seven professional football players with the best first touches in the world, with some legendary figures on the list.

7 footballers with greatest first touch

8. Riyad Mahrez

Ex-Leicester and Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez arguably possesses one of the best first touches in modern football and has now moved to the Middle East to showcase his expertise in this department.

No touch of his seem to be the same, though all our done so acutely and with such poise.

What’s so special is ability to set himself up in a sense that, in turn, could lead to a goal-scoring opportunity.

There’s no doubt that his first touch was an attribute to thank for his long-term importance on Pep Guardiola’s teams.

7. Mesut Ozil

The German icon possesses exceptional technique and credits this to his Turkish heritage and his unique training, which involved juggling with medicine balls.

Since his debut at Schalke 04, it was evident this footballing wizard would grace us with moments of pure magic and for the most part, he lived up to expectations.

When Ozil displayed his silky skills, it was a truly captivating sight, but it is widely accepted that his brilliance was reserved only for times when he felt motivated.

6. Neymar Junior

Neymar's bag of tricks can occasionally frustrate fans due to his play-acting and petulant behaviour, per Bleacher Report, but there is no denying his ability to mesmerise audiences when at his best.

During his time at Barcelona, the Brazilian seemed to revel in his craft, executing audacious touches that left defenders bewildered while forming a potent partnership with both Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

5. Zinedine Zidane

The French legend man exemplified unparalleled composure, especially when executing a right-footed first touch.

Revered as one of the finest midfielders in history, Zidane's unrivalled ball control often preceded extraordinary moves.

Zizou was the kind of player who inspired complete trust in his footwork, coupled with a rare type of game intelligence.

When discussions revolve around the most graceful players, Zidane's name invariably emerges as one of the first.

This is primarily due to his mesmerising first touch, sometimes defying the mind and leaving spectators in complete awe.

4. Lionel Messi

The Argentine legend's football prowess encompasses a multitude of remarkable skills: his artistic dribbling, composure in front of goal, and subtle passing ability are widely recognised.

One aspect that often goes underrated is his lightning-quick feet and the effortless manner in which he controls the football. It's nothing short of pure magic and has become a trademark.

Teammates past and present have placed their trust in the gifted Argentinian, knowing he possesses the ability to turn seemingly hopeless situations into genuine scoring opportunities.

3. Dimitar Berbatov

Though not renowned for goal-scoring, Berbatov's exceptional technique caught the attention during his time at Bayer Leverkusen.

The Bulgarian's prowess truly shone in the Premier League's long-ball style, showcasing his remarkable first-touch ability.

Cool-headed and composed, aspiring players should remember they can learn from one of the best through his Instagram tutorials.

2. Dennis Bergkamp

Dennis Bergkamp is frequently praised as a footballing genius, particularly when it comes to receiving passes.

No matter the type of pass, he had the uncanny ability to bring it under control even under immense pressure.

His impact on the entire Premier League era can be traced back to that amazing goal against Newcastle United.

The touch he displayed during that moment left all spectators in awe, showcasing the extent of his brilliance.

1. Ronaldinho

When it comes to the title of the best touch in football, there is no room for debate - Ronaldinho takes the crown, per the Guardian.

The Brazilian maestro embodies the joy of football, consistently defying physics with his incredible ball control and wide range of skills.

While there are always remarkable goal-scorers, playmakers, and tricksters in the beautiful game, there is also only one Ronaldinho.

