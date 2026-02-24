Every time 20-year-old Désiré Doué scores for Paris Saint-Germain, the team seems to secure a victory, continuing an impressive winning streak

From his standout performances in the Champions League final to his consistent Ligue 1 contributions, Doué has become PSG’s talisman

Despite the pressure and criticism, the young winger focuses on his game, blocking out distractions while helping his team

''I would rather have a general who was lucky than one who was good.'' This iconic quote is attributed to the legendary French general and statesman, Napoleon Bonaparte.

And maybe Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) would continue winning football matches if they keep believing in that principle when it comes to their star winger, Désiré Doué.

The 20-year-old, who played a key role in PSG's unprecedented treble-winning 2024/25 season, is Luis Enrique's team's lucky charm. Each time he scored a goal, Paris Saint-Germain won that match.

The fortunate trend started in August 2024 when Doué joined the French champions from Stade Rennais in a deal that was worth worth €50 million, according to L'Equipe.

On December 10, 2024, he netted his debut PSG goal, also his first Champions League strike, during a 3–0 triumph at Red Bull Salzburg.

Overall, Désiré Doué has tallied 25 goals in 85 matches for Paris Saint-Germain as of February 24, 2026, according to Transfermarkt.

The young French winger aims to maintain his winning streak on Wednesday as PSG takes on Monaco in the second leg of their Champions League playoff at Parc des Princes.

Désiré Doué shines against AS Monaco

Doué netted a brace in the 3–2 first-leg triumph after replacing Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé, who is sidelined with a calf injury.

“It’s a very encouraging stat, and I only noticed it recently. It’s quite satisfying. But it’s also important to remember that the team often wins even when I don’t score. You can’t just rely on me to find the net every time,” the PSG was quoted by the Daily Mail.

After finding the net against Monaco last week, Doué cupped his ears in a celebration, seemingly signalling that he wasn’t listening to critics.

“Football throws a lot at you. That celebration was personal. I try to block out all the noise from my mind. I’m fortunate to have people around me who help me manage this,'' he explained.

On Saturday, he scored just three minutes into PSG’s Ligue 1 clash with Metz, marking his ninth goal of the season.

Doué first gained global attention during last season’s Champions League final, where he scored twice and provided an excellent assist in a 5–0 demolition of Inter Milan.

Across the current campaign, he has found the net nine times in 24 matches, impressing with his close control, dazzling skills, and long-range shooting.

“I’ve always been recognised as a talented player, but I’ve also worked incredibly hard,” Doué added.

Désiré Doué attends AFCON 2025 match

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco captured global attention, showcasing star players, emotional family moments, and Africa’s biggest sporting stage.

Among the visitors was Désiré Doué, who travelled to North Africa to support his brother Guéla of the Ivory Coast.

