The top 15 highest-paid players at the Etihad include stars like Haaland, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, and new signing Antoine Semenyo

Erling Haaland tops City’s pay chart with an incredible amount, highlighting the financial power behind Pep Guardiola’s star-studded squad

While salaries make headlines, Manchester City are also gearing up for a crucial Champions League Round of 16 clash against Real Madrid

The list of the top 15 highest-paid Manchester City players has reportedly been revealed, offering a glimpse into the massive salaries earned by some of the Premier League champions’ biggest stars.

Pep Guardiola’s squad is widely regarded as one of the strongest in the Premier League, and the wage structure reflects the quality within the team.

Erling Haaland and Antoine Semenyo feature among the leading earners at Manchester City.

The list includes several household names who have played key roles in Manchester City’s dominance in England and Europe in recent years.

Leading the group is Norwegian goal machine Erling Haaland, whose 153 goals in 185 matches for City has made him one of the most valuable players in world football. The striker’s lucrative contract sees hime earn £525,000 a week, according to The Sun.

Portuguese playmaker Bernardo Silva also features prominently on the list. The versatile midfielder, who has been a crucial figure in Guardiola’s system for years, pockets a weekly wage of £300,000.

Meanwhile, 2024 Ballon d’Or winner Rodri is another high earner at the club. The Spanish midfielder has been the heartbeat of City’s midfield, famously scoring the decisive goal that secured the club’s historic UEFA Champions League triumph in 2023.

Rodri ranks among Manchester City's highest-paid players in 2026.

Defensive stalwart John Stones, who joined City in August 2016 for a reported club record fee of £47.5 million on a six-year contract, is also among the top earners, reflecting his transformation into one of the most reliable defenders in Guardiola’s squad.

New attacking addition Omar Marmoush and Ghana international Antoine Semenyo, who joied the Etihad outfit in January, are also included on the list, highlighting their influence within the star-studded City dressing room.

Manchester City's highest-paid players 2026

Erling Haaland — £525,000 Bernardo Silva — £300,000 Omar Marmoush — £295,000 John Stones — £250,000 Gianluigi Donnarumma — £250,000 Ruben Dias — £250,000 Tijjani Reijnders — £230,000 Phil Foden — £225,000 Rodri — £220,000 Josko Gvardiol — £200,000 Rayan Cherki — £180,000 Nathan Ake — £160,000 Antoine Semenyo — £150,000* Kalvin Phillips — £150,000 Mateo Kovacic — £150,000

Away from their finances, the Manchester City squad are on the verge of a defining European night as they get ready for their crucial Champions League Round of 16 first leg fixture against Real Madrid on Wednesday, March 11.

According to UEFA, the match is scheduled to take place at Santiago Bernabeu, with the official kick-off time set at 20:00 GMT.

