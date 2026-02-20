FIFA President Gianni Infantino has faced backlash for allegedly breaching ethical rules during a meeting with Donald Trump

Critics argue the incident violates FIFA’s Code of Ethics, which demands political neutrality and integrity from all officials

The controversy comes as FIFA gears up for the 2026 World Cup, raising questions about public conduct at football’s highest level

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is facing sharp criticism after allegedly breaching the organisation’s strict ethical rules during a recent appearance with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The controversy stems from Infantino’s attendance at Trump’s inaugural Board of Peace meeting in Washington, D.C., ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

Gianni Infantino has been accused of breaking a major FIFA code of ethics. Image credit: FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Trump was controversially awarded FIFA’s first-ever Peace Prize during the World Cup draw on December 5, 2025, and has cultivated a close relationship with the U.S. leader.

Speaking to Sky News earlier this month, Infantino defended the decision, highlighting Trump’s role in negotiating a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The FIFA president insisted that Trump deserved the recognition, highlighting his key role in resolving conflicts and saving thousands of lives.

In parallel, Infantino’s public support seemed to be well-received by the U.S. president.

US President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Image credit: FIFA

Source: Getty Images

During Thursday’s Board of Peace meeting, Trump greeted Infantino warmly and playfully noted that while most attendees were heads of state, Infantino was the head of football, adding that he particularly admired his role.

According to Al Jazeera, representatives from over 45 countries were invited, though several key U.S. allies, including the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, were reportedly excluded from the event.

Gianni Infantino accused of breaching FIFA rules

Meanwhile, Infantino has drawn criticism after briefly wearing a red MAGA-style cap during the meeting, as seen in the X video below. The hat featured “U.S.A” in bold white letters, with “45-47” on the side referencing Trump’s two presidencies.

Critics argue this action violates FIFA’s Code of Ethics, which demands members act with dignity, integrity, and political neutrality.

Sunday Times journalist Duncan Castles highlighted the issue on X, citing Article 14.3 of FIFA’s Code of Ethics:

He stressed that ''Anyone subject to this Code must recognise how their actions could affect FIFA’s reputation and must always conduct themselves in a respectful, ethical, and trustworthy manner, maintaining full integrity and credibility at all times.''

Article 15.1 further emphasises political neutrality in dealings with governments and international organisations, a principle some observers claim Infantino undermined.

Moreover, former Tottenham and Switzerland defender Ramon Vega, who once considered a FIFA presidential bid, tweeted that the incident “totally undermines the integrity of football and the purpose of FIFA as an organisation.”

He added:

“Don’t mix football with politics for your own benefit. No rules for the FIFA president and lots of rules for all the 211 associations! He thinks he is the WORLD PRESIDENT… a disaster for football leadership.”

Clearly, the MAGA hat incident has intensified scrutiny of Infantino’s public actions and raised questions about FIFA’s internal governance.

With the 2026 World Cup approaching and global attention on the organisation, critics are calling on the FIFA president to adhere strictly to the ethical standards expected of football’s highest office.

Gianni Infantino's salary

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that newly released documents have shed light on the salary of FIFA President Gianni Infantino, revealing the financial package of one of football’s most influential figures.

Infantino has been in charge of the world governing body for nearly a decade, taking over from Sepp Blatter in February 2016.

Source: YEN.com.gh