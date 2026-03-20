Football met culture as PUMA unveiled new national team kits for 11 countries at a vibrant street event in New York

Ghana, Senegal, Morocco, and Egypt headline Africa’s strong presence as PUMA backs five continental teams ahead of the global tournament

Football legend Asamoah Gyan and Ghanaian music star Black Sherif added star power to PUMA’s unique kit launch

Global sportswear giant PUMA has officially revealed its latest national team kits for 11 countries during a vibrant street-level event at Domino Square, blending football, music, food, and culture in a unique celebration of the game.

Legendary African footballer and Ghana's all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan, was honoured at the event on Thursday, March 19, which he attended alongside other football icons.

Asamoah Gyan attended PUMA's World Cup kit launch for 11 countries in New York. Image credit: CARL DE SOUZA/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Instead of the traditional stadium launch or polished promotional film, the brand opted for a more community-focused reveal.

The kits were first worn by local players representing their respective nations in matches played on the streets of New York, giving fans an authentic first look at the new designs.

Puma kit unveiling: 11 nations represented

The launch featured national teams from four continents, including Portugal, Morocco, Ghana, Paraguay, Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, Czech Republic, Switzerland, New Zealand, Austria, and Egypt.

With these partnerships, PUMA will be outfitting close to a quarter of the national teams expected to participate in this summer’s major international football tournament.

It should be noted that the sports powerhouse also stands out as the brand with the largest representation of African national teams among kit manufacturers.

Five African nations, Morocco, Ghana, Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, and Egypt, are part of the brand’s partner federations involved in the launch.

The Black Stars of Ghana are paired against England, Croatia, and Panama at the 2026 World Cup. Image credit: BlackStars/X

Source: Twitter

The sportswear company emphasised that these collaborations highlight its long-standing relationship with African football and its continued investment in the continent.

According to Nadia Kokni, PUMA’s Vice President of Global Brand Marketing, the decision to host the launch at street level was deliberate.

“We wanted to connect with fan communities by showing up in the places and moments that matter most to them. This event allowed local players to experience the new kits in action on their own city pitch before anyone else,” she said.

Gyan and football legends attend PUMA event

Meanwhile, the event featured specially designed trucks, each representing a participating nation, with cultural displays, music, and traditional food.

Fans were also able to see and wear the jerseys before their official release while watching a structured 4v4 football tournament organised by NYC Footy.

Several former football stars were present, including Ricardo Quaresma, Asamoah Gyan, and El Hadji Diouf, who represented their respective countries during the event.

Music also played a key role in the celebration. Ghanaian musician Black Sherif delivered a live performance, while popular internet personality Fanum and the Daily Paper collective appeared as special guests.

PUMA’s Vice President for Teamsport, Dominique Gathier, noted that the new collection combines technical performance with cultural identity.

The 2026 national team kits will officially go on sale from March 24, featuring the brand’s Ultraweave technology and dryCELL fabric.

African teams qualified for 2026 World Cup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that nine African teams have directly qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup following the first round of CAF qualifiers in October 2025.

The list includes the Black Stars of Ghana, Egypt, Senegal, Morocco, and Tunisia, who secured their spots with strong performances in the qualification series.

Source: YEN.com.gh