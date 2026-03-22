Semenyo slams Arsenal player during live interview after Carabao Cup win

Antoine Semenyo says he had Piero Hincapie "running around a little bit" as he gave a memorable post-match interview following Manchester City's Carabao Cup final win over Arsenal.

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Pep Guardiola's side claimed their first piece of silverware since 2024 after academy graduate Nico O'Reilly scored a second-half brace to sink their title rivals.

One of City's standout performers on the day was January signing Antoine Semenyo, who gave Arsenal full-back Piero Hincapie a serious headache for large parts of the game at Wembley.

In fact, Hincapie received a yellow card and was replaced by Riccardo Calafiori in the 65th minute.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the full-time whistle, Semenyo namedropped Hincapie after former Manchester City defender Micah Richards asked if he prefers to play on the wing.

“I just have that freedom to do what I want [on the wing], get at defenders and cause problems," he said. "I had Hincapie running around a little bit…"

Ian Wright, who was on punditry duty with Richards and Jamie Redknapp, interrupted Semenyo and joked: "You had him on his hind legs bro!"

The Ghana international replied:

"That’s just what I do. As soon as he got booked, he was backing off a lot, so it gave me the opportunity to drive at him and get in the box."

Antoine Semenyo opens up about his start to life at Manchester City

Speaking after the Carabao Cup final, Semenyo spoke about life at City as he thanked god for having a plan.

“It feels like a fairytale if I’m honest," he said. "I feel like I have a lot more to show. I feel like I want to play wide, as a nine, and show how versatile I am, and just help the team as much as I can. I’m enjoying my football and it can only get better.

“God’s got a plan. It might not work out and you might not know why. But the answer always reveals itself later on. That’s what I’d say [to my 15-year-old self].

“They’ve won so many trophies so it feels like just another one for them, but for me it’s so personal. I’ve never won a trophy before. I give God all the glory.

“But it’s not intimidating. I feel like everyone has experience and they keep the ones who are new calm and level-headed, and like today, we had a game plan and did everything right and were victorious.”

Source: YEN.com.gh