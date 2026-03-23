Marc Guehi was absent from the celebrations as Manchester City lifted the Carabao Cup, and he did not receive a winner’s medal

Nico O'Reilly’s two goals proved decisive in Pep Guardiola’s side defeating Arsenal at Wembley on Sunday afternoon

Despite joining the ex-Premier League champions in January, Guehi will not be officially recognised as a Carabao Cup winner

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Manchester City defender Marc Guehi did not lift the Carabao Cup trophy with his teammates, nor did he receive a winner’s medal after their victory over Arsenal.

City defeated a subdued Arsenal to claim the 2026 Carabao Cup on Sunday evening, but not all players were eligible for medals.

Nico O'Reilly stole the spotlight with two decisive headers, securing the win for the Citizens.

Why Marc Guehi Missed Out on Carabao Cup Medal After Man City Beat Arsenal

Source: Getty Images

Why Guehi was denied Carabao Cup medal

Despite the celebrations on the pitch after the final whistle, Guehi was notably without a medal.

The England international, who joined Manchester City in January, was ineligible to play in the final as he was cup-tied.

Carabao Cup regulations allow a player to feature for more than two clubs in a single season, provided they are registered before the first leg of the semi-final.

Guehi had transferred from Crystal Palace FC after City had already played the first leg of the semi-final at St James' Park, meaning he did not qualify for a medal.

In contrast, fellow January signing Antoine Semenyo, who joined before the semi-finals, started the final at Wembley Stadium and received a medal.

Carabao Cup rules stipulate that the winning club receives 30 gold medals, though additional medals can be provided at the club’s expense. Guehi joined the celebrations on the pitch but remained without a medal.

The former Chelsea FC defender had previously captained Crystal Palace to FA Cup and Community Shield success at Wembley Stadium last season.

What City earned from Carabao Cup final

Man City have now claimed five titles in the last 10 editions, while also marking Semenyo’s first career trophy.

However, despite its prestige, the Carabao Cup comes with relatively modest financial rewards.

According to The Sun, City will receive £100,000 for lifting the trophy, while Arsenal take home £50,000 as runners-up.

In addition, the winners earn a place in the qualifying rounds of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

However, with City on course for a UEFA Champions League spot, that place is expected to pass down the league standings.

Semenyo equals Essien's Carabao Cup record

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo etched his name in football history after winning the Carabao Cup with Man City.

With the win over Arsenal, the winger became the first Ghanaian to lift the trophy since Michael Essien with Chelsea in 2007.

Source: YEN.com.gh