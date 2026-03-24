Mohammed Kudus could soon find himself working under a third manager at Tottenham Hotspur this season

Tottenham are reportedly considering former Olympique de Marseille boss as a potential replacement if Tudor is sacked

Spurs’ struggles in the Premier League relegation battle have intensified speculation over another managerial change at the north London club

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly already considering their next managerial move after a worrying run of results under head coach Igor Tudor, who only took charge earlier this year following the dismissal of Thomas Frank.

Frank’s spell in north London came to an abrupt end in February after a string of disappointing performances left the club drifting dangerously close to the relegation zone.

Mohammed Kudus faces more uncertainty at Tottenham as the club reportedly explore replacing Igor Tudor with Roberto De Zerbi. Image credit: Stu Foster

Source: Getty Images

Tottenham confirmed his departure shortly after a damaging defeat at home to Newcastle United. The 2–1 loss at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium proved to be the final blow for the club’s hierarchy.

Tudor struggling to steady the ship

At the time of Frank’s exit, Spurs were already in a precarious position in the Premier League standings.

Despite Newcastle arriving in London without several key players, Tottenham failed to capitalise and instead suffered another setback that deepened concerns about their season.

The defeat left Spurs languishing in 16th place with only 29 points on the board, a margin of just five points separating them from the relegation places.

Club officials opted for swift action, appointing Tudor on February 14 in the hope that the Croatian coach could revive their fortunes and stabilise the campaign, as The Express reported.

Igor Tudor's future at Tottenham is uncertain after going winless in his first five Premier League matches. Image credit: Olive Mason

Source: Getty Images

However, the managerial change has yet to produce the desired turnaround. Since arriving in north London, Tudor has endured a difficult start, with Tottenham failing to secure a single league victory in his opening five matches.

The team has recorded four defeats and one draw during that spell, a run that has intensified pressure on the new boss.

The results have pushed Spurs further down the table, leaving them 17th with 30 points after 31 matches. With the season entering a crucial stage, the club now faces a genuine battle to avoid dropping out of the top flight.

Tottenham revisit De Zerbi option

With uncertainty growing around Tudor’s future, Tottenham are reportedly exploring alternative options behind the scenes.

One name that has resurfaced in discussions is former Olympique de Marseille manager Roberto De Zerbi, who could be Mohammed Kudus's third different manager at Spurs.

According to a report by Tom Allnutt of The Times, Tottenham have revisited the possibility of appointing the Italian tactician. De Zerbi had previously been loosely linked with the club earlier in the year before Tudor was ultimately chosen to replace Frank.

The report suggests Spurs could attempt to bring De Zerbi to north London permanently while including a special clause in his contract.

Such a provision would allow the coach to depart if Tottenham were relegated and he wished to continue managing in a top-flight league elsewhere.

Top 5 potential next Tottenham coaches

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a list of five managers who could have become the next Tottenham head coach after Thomas Frank was sacked.

Former Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso, Roberto De Zerbi, and Enzo Maresca were notably mentioned.

Source: YEN.com.gh