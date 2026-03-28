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J. E. Sarpong Doubts Africa Can Win 2026 World Cup Despite Record Teams
Football

J. E. Sarpong Doubts Africa Can Win 2026 World Cup Despite Record Teams

by  Gariba Raubil
3 min read
  • Veteran Ghanaian coach J. E. Sarpong has shared his honest verdict on whether an African nation can win the 2026 FIFA World Cup
  • In an exclusive interview with Gariba Raubil of YEN.com.gh, Sarpong explains why Africa may still struggle at the 2026 tournament
  • The experienced coach points to Morocco’s semi-final defeat to France at the 2022 World Cup as evidence of the small margins that still exist
  • 9 African countries, including the Black Stars of Ghana, have already secured automatic places at the 2026 World Cup

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Ace Ghanaian football coach J. E. Sarpong has shared his thoughts on Africa’s chances of winning the next World Cup, admitting that while progress has been made, lifting the trophy remains a huge challenge for teams from the continent.

Speaking exclusively to Gariba Raubil of YEN.com.gh, the experienced tactician said it would be very difficult for an African nation to win the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

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J. E. Sarpong does not believe an African team can win the 2026 World Cup. Image credit: Mike Egerton/PA Images, Ghana Football Awards
Source: Getty Images

Sarpong explains Africa’s World Cup challenge

Sarpong, who has coached top Ghanaian clubs such as Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, believes African teams still face a major gap when compared with the traditional football powerhouses from Europe and South America.

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The esteemed trainer, also known for helping nurture former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan during his formative years at Accra Academy, said African sides can compete strongly and reach the latter stages of tournaments, but winning the ultimate prize remains extremely difficult.

According to him, the quality, depth, and experience of teams from Europe and South America often prove decisive in crucial knockout matches.

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Pictured: Experienced Ghanaian football coach J. E. Sarpong thinks European and South American nations would continue to dominate the World Cup. Image credit: Kick
Source: Twitter

Sarpong pointed to Morocco’s historic run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as an example of Africa’s progress, but also of the challenges that remain.

''African teams have improved a lot, and they can go deep in tournaments, but winning the World Cup is a different level. If you look at Morocco against France in 2022, you could see that they were competitive but lacked certain key qualities needed to win such a big match.'' Sarpong said.

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He also referenced Ghana’s heartbreaking quarter-final exit at the 2010 FIFA World Cup against Uruguay, a match widely regarded as Africa’s closest attempt at reaching the semi-finals.

''That same thing happened to Ghana against Uruguay in 2010. For me, it will be very difficult for an African team to win the 2026 World Cup, although in football nothing is impossible,'' he added.

Meanwhile, according to CAF, nine African nations have already secured qualification for the global tournament, including Ghana, Egypt, Morocco, Senegal, Algeria, Ivory Coast, Tunisia, South Africa, and Cape Verde.

Africa could even have a tenth representative if the DR Congo national football team overcome Jamaica national football team in the FIFA intercontinental play-off final on March 31.

Bolivia on verge of historic World Cup return

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Bolivia are edging closer to a historic return to the FIFA World Cup, needing just one victory to end a 32-year absence from football’s biggest stage.

The South Americans defeated Suriname 2-1, and a win in their decisive playoff clash with Iraq on March 31, 2026, would secure only a third World Cup appearance in the nation’s history.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Gariba Raubil avatar

Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh

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