Senegal displayed the AFCON trophy ahead of their friendly against Peru at the Stade de France, despite being stripped of the title earlier this month

Morocco were officially declared winners of the 2025 AFCON after CAF overturned the final, ruling that Senegal forfeited the match following a protest walk-off

Senegal have taken the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which is expected to rule on the dispute soon as the team continues its build-up to the World Cup

Senegal paraded the Africa Cup of Nations trophy ahead of Saturday’s friendly against Peru at the Stade de France, despite being stripped of the title earlier this month.

Morocco were officially declared winners of the 2025 AFCON after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) overturned the result of January’s final.

Senegal stage AFCON victory celebrations in Paris despite losing title

Source: Getty Images

During that final, Senegal’s players walked off the pitch in protest after Morocco were awarded a stoppage-time penalty with the score at 0–0.

Following a delay of around 17 minutes, play resumed, Morocco missed the penalty, and Senegal went on to score a dramatic extra-time winner.

However, after an appeal by the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF), CAF ruled that Senegal had effectively forfeited the match, awarding Morocco a 3–0 victory.

Senegal present Afcon trophy in front of fans

Senegal have since appealed the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which has confirmed it will deliver a ruling “as swiftly as possible.”

Before kickoff against Peru, captain Kalidou Koulibaly led his teammates onto the pitch with the AFCON trophy for a lap of honour.

He was later joined by goalkeeper Édouard Mendy as they presented the trophy in the stadium’s presidential box.

The friendly in Paris marks Senegal’s first match since the AFCON final and serves as part of their preparations for the upcoming World Cup, set to begin in June.

Senegal have been drawn into a group alongside France, Norway, and either Bolivia or Iraq.

Why Senegal can display AFCON title amid controversy

The Court of Arbitration for Sport confirmed on March 25 that it has received the Senegal Football Federation (FSF’s) appeal seeking to overturn CAF’s decision and reinstate the team as champions.

A six-member legal team, speaking at a press conference in Paris, revealed that the Senegal FA will also file a corruption complaint against five individuals, although it does not target the Moroccan FA.

Senegal will play their first post-AFCON-verdict match against Peru on March 28, 2026. Photo by Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

"To reassure the supporters, the fans and those who believe in the right to justice and to the protection of sporting discipline values of football, do not worry," Seydou Diagne said, as cited by The Athletic.

Diagne further explained why Senegal can parade the AFCON title in France, despite CAF's ruling stripping them of the title.

"There is no decision today from CAF or its appeals jury that orders the Senegalese Football Federation or the national team to return their medals or to return the trophy on the pitch, those decisions do not exist."

Senegal’s lawyers have urged CAS to fast-track the case, though they admit the process could stretch between nine and 12 months if it follows the usual timeline.

While the legal battle unfolds, focus returns to the pitch briefly. According to Flashscore, Pape Thiaw’s side face Peru on March 28 before taking on Gambia three days later, their first matches since the dramatic and now disputed AFCON final.

EPL manager criticises CAF over AFCON verdict

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Premier League manager with African roots criticised CAF’s decision to strip Senegal of their AFCON title.

He argued that what happens on the pitch should stand, insisting it was unfair to award the trophy to Morocco.

Source: YEN.com.gh