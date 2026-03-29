A fan tragically died after falling from a VIP section at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City ahead of the Mexico vs Portugal friendly

Authorities say the individual, reportedly intoxicated, fell while attempting to climb between levels, with investigations and CCTV analysis ongoing

Despite the incident, the match went ahead as planned, ending 0–0, while the stadium prepares to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup opener

A football fan has tragically died at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City after falling from a box seat moments before a friendly match between Mexico and Portugal.

The historic stadium—now known as Estadio Banorte following major renovations—had just reopened for the fixture and is scheduled to host the opening match of this summer’s 2026 FIFA World Cup between Mexico and South Africa on June 11. However, its reopening was overshadowed by the tragic incident.

The tragic incident occurred at Estadio Banorte

Source: Getty Images

According to Reuters, the man attempted to jump from the second level of the VIP box seats to the first.

While climbing along the exterior, he lost his footing and fell to the ground floor. Security officials indicated that the individual was intoxicated at the time.

In a statement shared on social media, the Mexico City Public Prosecutor’s Office expressed condolences, confirming the incident occurred on Saturday, March 28, inside the stadium before kickoff.

Authorities said investigators, forensic experts, and officers from the Investigative Police were immediately dispatched to the scene to begin inquiries. The area was secured, and evidence was collected by specialists in criminalistics, photography, and forensic medicine.

Officials also confirmed that CCTV footage from within the stadium and its entrances is being reviewed, while witness statements are being gathered to reconstruct the sequence of events and determine any potential liability.

In addition, a statutory post-mortem examination is underway to establish the exact cause of death and the physical condition of the individual at the time of the fall.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office stated it will continue its investigations thoroughly and keep the public informed in line with due process.

Estadio Banorte is set to become the first stadium in history to host matches at three World Cups, having previously staged games in 1970 and 1986. Alongside the opening match, it is also scheduled to host fixtures such as Uzbekistan vs Colombia, Mexico vs Czechia or Denmark, a Round of 32 match, and a Round of 16 encounter.

Despite the tragic events before kickoff, the friendly match proceeded as planned, ending in a 0–0 draw. Portugal were without injured captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

Source: YEN.com.gh