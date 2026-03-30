Michel Kuka Mboladinga, popularly known as Lumumbea Vea, is set to miss DR Congo's crucial FIFA World Cup playoff final against Jamaica

The passionate supporter rose to prominence after portraying Patrice Lumumba during AFCON 2025, capturing the attention of fans across the continent

Meanwhile, the Leopards of DR Congo stand on the brink of a historic return to the global stage for the first time since 1974

DR Congo’s push for a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has suffered an unexpected setback, just days before their decisive playoff clash against Jamaica.

The Leopards are one win away from ending a 52-year absence from the global stage, but they will head into the final in Guadalajara without one of their most recognisable figures off the pitch.

DR Congo are 90 minutes or 120 minutes away from returning to the World Cup since 1974. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

DR Congo eyes historic WC return

DR Congo have built real momentum heading into the final playoff.

They secured their spot ahead of heavyweights like Cameroon and Nigeria via the CAF African qualifying path, then sharpened up with a convincing 2-0 win over Bermuda in a friendly.

Now based in Mexico, the Central African side are preparing for what could be a defining moment in their football history. Victory over Jamaica would seal their first World Cup appearance since 1974.

On the flip side, their opponents booked their place in the final after beating New Caledonia in the semi-final, setting up a high-stakes encounter with everything on the line.

For DR Congo, the mission is clear. One more hurdle stands between them and a long-awaited return to the Mundial, joining Ghana and eight other African representatives.

Lumumba Vea: Why DR Congo Superfan Will Miss World Cup Playoff vs Jamaica. Photos by NurPhoto and Gabriel Bouys.

Source: Getty Images

Why Lumumba Vea will miss DR Congo vs Jamaica

While preparations on the pitch have gone to plan, events off it have delivered a blow.

Popular superfan Michel Kuka Mboladinga, widely known for his Patrice Lumumba portrayal during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, will miss the game due to visa challenges.

His presence became a symbol of support for the Leopards, earning him recognition across the continent and beyond. But this time, he will not be in the stands.

According to African football expert Micky Jnr, efforts to secure a visa proved unsuccessful.

"He was in Kenya trying to secure a visa but didn’t get it, so he returned home to DR Congo yesterday [Sunday, March 29].

"He was then advised to try again in Ethiopia, where someone has some influence to help fast-track the process.

"However, even with an expedited visa, it still takes at least a day to process, and with travel time to Mexico ranging from 18 to 30 hours depending on connections, there’s simply no way he can make it in time for DR Congo vs Jamaica."

Below is Micky Jnr's explainer on X:

His absence will be felt among supporters, given the energy and visibility he brought during recent tournaments.

Lumumba Vea gifted SUV after AFCON heroics

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lumumba Vea was rewarded with an SUV for his efforts at AFCON 2025.

The gesture has been widely praised by fans, who described it as well deserved for the powerful message he carried throughout the tournament.

Source: YEN.com.gh