DR Congo’s run at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) may have ended earlier than hoped, yet the tournament produced memories that stretched far beyond results.

One of the most powerful stories belonged to Michel Nkuka Mboladinga, the colourful supporter better known as Lumumba Vea, whose devotion has now been rewarded in remarkable fashion.

The Congolese superfan has received a brand new SUV in recognition of the passion that made him one of the faces of AFCON 2025.

Lumumba Vea’s rise at AFCON 2025

From the opening games in Morocco, Lumumba Vea captured attention with his striking appearance, lively chants and calm yet commanding stance in the stands.

Dressed in red trousers, a blue tie and a yellow blazer, he stood motionless while cheering DR Congo, creating an image that travelled quickly across social media.

His look and posture were widely seen as a tribute to Patrice Lumumba, the country’s first prime minister after independence in 1960.

According to The Sun, the gesture revived themes of panafricanism and unity, values deeply linked to Lumumba’s legacy.

The resemblance was unmistakable, with many noting that Mboladinga mirrored the famous statue of Lumumba in Kinshasa.

Throughout DR Congo’s campaign, his presence became symbolic of African football culture, where supporters play as vital a role as players on the pitch.

Even when the Leopards bowed out in the Round of 16 after a late Adil Boulbina goal sealed a 1-0 extra-time defeat to Algeria, Lumumba Vea remained unforgettable.

He was later seen in tears, a moment that touched fans across the continent.

Congolese superfan rewarded with SUV

Following the tournament, videos surfaced showing Lumumba Vea receiving a black Jetour Dashing, presented to him amid cheers from fellow supporters.

In footage seen by YEN.com.gh, he appeared in his signature suit, striking his familiar pose while waving to the crowd.

The gesture was met with widespread praise online. @brian_tafari wrote:

"Well deserved."

@9inety1ne echoed the feeling:

"Well deserved and more."

@BloodTik25936 summed it up simply:

"Big win."

Beyond the car, his journey earned further recognition. He shared moments with CAF president Patrice Motsepe and was also honoured by the Algerian Football Federation.

In a tournament defined by drama, Lumumba Vea’s story stood as a reminder that AFCON belongs just as much to the people in the stands as those on the grass.

