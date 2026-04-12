Union Berlin have made history with a groundbreaking appointment never seen before in Europe’s top five leagues

Marie-Louise Eta steps into a high-pressure relegation battle with the spotlight firmly on her leadership

A bold decision at a critical moment could redefine the future of coaching in elite men’s football

FC Union Berlin have taken a historic step in European football by naming Marie-Louise Eta as interim head coach of their men’s first team.

The decision, confirmed on April 11, follows the departure of Steffen Baumgart and marks a significant milestone, as Eta becomes the first woman to lead a men’s side in any of Europe’s top five leagues.

FC Union Berlin turn to Marie-Louise Eta in a historic appointment during a crucial Bundesliga survival fight. Image credit: fcunion

Source: Twitter

In an X post, the Bundesliga club announced that Eta will guide the team through the decisive final stretch of the season as they battle to retain their top-flight status.

She steps up from her previous role with the club’s U19 side and is also set to take charge of the women’s senior team in the future, highlighting the club’s long-term confidence in her leadership.

Marie-Louise Eta embraces Union Berlin challenge

Speaking after her appointment, Eta expressed pride in being trusted with such a crucial role at a defining moment of the campaign.

She emphasised that unity has always been a core strength of the club and believes that collective effort will be key to navigating the pressure of the run-in, as GOAL notes.

She also conveyed a strong belief in the squad’s ability to deliver when it matters most, stressing that the focus will be on securing the vital points needed to ensure survival in the 2025/26 Bundesliga.

All eyes are on Marie-Louise Eta, Union Berlin's interim manager. Image credit: fcunion

Source: Twitter

With the stakes high, Eta’s leadership will be closely watched as Union Berlin aim to finish the season strongly.

The club added that further updates regarding the vacant U19 coaching position will be communicated in due course, as attention remains firmly on the immediate task of securing their place in the league.

Fans react to Eta's Bundesliga appointment

Meanwhile, several fans have reacted to Marie-Louise Eta's Union Berlin Bundesliga milestone with lots of congratulatory messages on social media.

@Stefan: ''Actually, what I really wish for is that you slip into the relegation zone and get relegated, but it would definitely be a push forward if she were to find success as the first female coach in a well-known top league.''

@Meira Fernanda: ''You all probably don't even know at all how much this courageous step means to us coaches and mentors at the grassroots level.''

@Wobiwohr: ''Congratulations to Eta, that's some really good news for the entire professional football scene, very solid!''

@Flankentuefel: ''Congratulations on this courageous step @fcunion. I wish Marie-Louise all the best and much success! No matter how this turns out now, together you have flung wide open the door for women in this job at other clubs and leagues, too.''

Leon Goretzka to leave Bayern Munich

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported on another trending Bundesliga news as Leon Goretzka is set to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

The experienced midfielder, whose contract ends in the summer, has won 19 trophies with the Bavarians, including a treble in the 2019/20 season under Hansi Flick.

Source: YEN.com.gh