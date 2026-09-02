Manchester City agreed a £125 million deal to sign Enzo Fernández from Chelsea on deadline day

The fee matches the British transfer record set when Liverpool signed Alexander Isak from Newcastle United in 2025

Fernandez first moved to England in January 2023 when Chelsea paid £106.8 million to bring him from Benfica

Manchester City has reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez for £125 million on transfer deadline day, a move that equals the current British transfer record.

The deal marks the second time Fernandez has been sold for more than £100 million.

Enzo Fernandez's move to Man City makes him the joint most expensive Premier League signing in history. Photo credit: Mike Hewitt/Getty, @ManCity/X and Liverpool FC/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea originally signed him from Benfica in January 2023 for £106.8 million, a fee that stood as the most expensive in British football history at the time.

Sky Sports reported that City's agreed fee matches the record set by Liverpool when they secured Alexander Isak from Newcastle United in 2025.

On this note, YEN.com.gh looks at the top 10 most expensive Premier League transfers before City signed Fernandez.

Top 10 most expensive Premier League transfers

1. Alexander Isak, Newcastle to Liverpool, £125 million (2025)

Liverpool signed the Swedish striker to lead their attack, ending a lengthy saga over his future at Newcastle, where he had become one of the division's most dangerous forwards. However, Isak has yet to justify this price tag.

2. Morgan Rogers, Aston Villa to Chelsea, £117 million (2026)

Chelsea paid a significant premium for the English attacker, whose versatility and goal contribution at Villa made him one of the most sought-after players in the country.

3. Elliot Anderson, Nottingham to Manchester City, £116 million (2026)

As noted by BBC Sport, City moved for the English midfielder in a deal that placed him among the most expensive British players ever bought. He held the record as the most expensive English player before Rogers' move to Chelsea surpassed it by £1 million.

4. Florian Wirtz, Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool, £116 million (2025)

The German playmaker arrived from the Bundesliga as one of Europe's most highly rated creative talents, with Liverpool spending big to secure his future.

5. Moisés Caicedo, Brighton to Chelsea, £115 million (2023)

Chelsea won a fierce battle to land the Ecuadorian midfielder, who had caught the eye of Europe's biggest clubs with his performances on the south coast and held the British record at that time.

6. Enzo Fernandez, Benfica to Chelsea, £106.8 million (2023)

His World Cup heroics with Argentina in 2022 convinced Chelsea to break the British record to bring him from Lisbon in January 2023, completing the deal in the final minutes before the deadline.

7. Bradley Barcola, PSG to Liverpool, £106 million (2026)

Liverpool secured the French winger's services for an initial fee that could rise to around £123 million with add-ons, making him the third £100 million-plus player on their books.

8. Declan Rice, West Ham to Arsenal, £105 million (2023)

Arsenal paid a landmark fee for the England midfielder, who had captained West Ham to Europa Conference League glory before his move to north London.

9. Jack Grealish, Aston Villa to Man City, £100 million (2021)

Grealish became the first player ever bought by a Premier League club for £100 million, a milestone that now appears modest by the standards of deals that followed.

10. Sandro Tonali, Newcastle to Tottenham, £100 million (2026)

The Italian midfielder's move to Spurs rounded off a summer window in which three players crossed the £100 million mark, reflecting how dramatically Premier League spending has escalated.

Supercomputer revises Premier League title predictions

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Opta’s supercomputer had revised its Premier League title predictions after matchday two.

Arsenal remain the heavy favourites, while Manchester City recorded the biggest rise in their chances of winning the title.

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Source: YEN.com.gh