Ex-GFA spokesperson Ibrahim Sannie Daara questioned Caleb Yirenkyi's decision to join Coventry City

Daara argued a move to Porto would have given Yirenkyi Champions League football and a clearer path

The former GFA official warned Ghanaian players against chasing Premier League moves regardless of club quality

Former GFA Communications Director Ibrahim Sannie Daara has raised eyebrows over Caleb Yirenkyi’s move to Coventry City, saying the Ghanaian midfielder may have been better off joining Portuguese giants Porto.

Yirenkyi joined Coventry from Danish club FC Nordsjaelland for a club-record fee of about £26 million plus add-ons.

The midfielder has already played in both of Coventry’s Premier League games this season.

Caleb Yirenkyi: Ex-GFA Spokesperson Explains Why FC Porto Was Better Than Coventry City

Source: Getty Images

Why Yirenkyi should have joined FC Porto

Speaking on TV3, Sannie acknowledged Yirenkyi's ability but argued that Porto, among other European clubs who had shown interest, presented a more strategic pathway for his career.

He said, as cited by Ghanasoccernet:

"Caleb Yirenkyi had Porto interested in him and a few other clubs across Europe. Who would have played in the Champions League?"

"It would have been far better for him to go somewhere like Porto, play in the league, and be guaranteed that you win the cup or the FA Cup, and then play in the Champions League, where you get a bigger window to see you."

In his view, consistent Champions League exposure at an established club like Porto would have built Yirenkyi's profile sufficiently to attract attention from top-tier Premier League sides.

"A bigger team will come for you to play in the English Premier League," he added.

Saanie Daara warns Ghanaian players

Beyond the specifics of Yirenkyi's transfer, Sannie Daara used the situation to deliver a broader caution to Ghanaian players about the allure of English football.

He argued that the desire to play in the Premier League, irrespective of the club involved, can derail promising careers rather than accelerate them.

"The craze that we just want to play in the English Premier League for any team doesn't work well. It affects their career," he said.

Coventry City were promoted to the Premier League ahead of the 2025/26 season, meaning Yirenkyi arrives at a club still establishing itself at the top level of English football rather than one competing for major honours or continental competition.

According to Transfermarkt, the 20-year-old has featured in all two of the Sky Blues' opening two Premier League games – both ending in defeats.

Caleb Yirenkyi discloses why he joined Coventry

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Caleb Yirenkyi had spoken for the first time about his conversation with Frank Lampard that convinced him to join Coventry.

The former FC Nordsjaelland midfielder said Lampard’s vision for the club played a key role in his decision.

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Source: YEN.com.gh