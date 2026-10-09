Antoine Semenyo married his longtime partner Jordeen Buckley in a civil ceremony on Thursday, October 8, 2026

The couple announced their union on social media with the caption 'Mr. & Mrs. Semenyo' after dating since 2020

Jordeen Buckley is a content creator and entrepreneur who runs JRosé NailBar, a London-based nail business

Jordeen Buckley, the wife of Ghanaian and Manchester City forward Antoine Semenyo, stepped into the spotlight after the couple wed in a civil ceremony on Thursday, October 8, 2026, sharing the news with fans online.

The pair, who have been together since 2020 when Semenyo was still at Bristol City, announced their marriage with the caption "Mr. & Mrs. Semenyo" on social media.

While the footballer has long been a familiar name in Ghanaian football circles, his new wife is carving out a distinct identity of her own.

Who Is Antoine Semenyo’s Wife? 5 Facts About Jordeen Buckley. Photo credit: @jordeenb_/Instagram.

Source: Getty Images

Who Is Jordeen Buckley?

Jordeen is a content creator with an active digital presence, where she documents her lifestyle, fashion choices, travel adventures, and moments from life alongside one of Ghana's most prominent footballers.

Her platforms offer followers a window into her personal world beyond the football pitch.

Here are five things to know about Jordeen Buckley, now Mrs. Semenyo:

5 facts about Jordeen Buckley

1. She is not afraid to show affection publicly

Although the couple have generally maintained a relatively private relationship, Jordeen has occasionally shared affectionate moments with Semenyo. From birthday tributes to romantic celebrations, their social media posts have offered fans glimpses into their bond.

2. She has supported Semenyo's football journey

Over the course of their six-year relationship, Jordeen has been a consistent presence in Semenyo's corner. She has cheered him on from the stands across different stages of his football journey, from his early days at Bristol City to his move to Bournemouth and eventually his high-profile transfer to Manchester City.

3. She has an adventurous and energetic spirit

Mrs. Semenyo enjoys travel, fitness, and exploring new experiences. Her social media activity has offered glimpses into her lifestyle, including romantic getaways with Semenyo, reflecting their shared interests beyond football.

4. She is building a presence in the digital space

Jordeen is a content creator who shares lifestyle updates, fashion, travel experiences, and football-related moments online. Her platforms provide a glimpse into her personal interests and life alongside one of Ghana’s most prominent footballers.

5. She is an entrepreneur and beauty professional

Beyond her online presence, the better half of Semenyo runs JRosé NailBar, a London-based beauty business that reflects her entrepreneurial ambition and work as a nail technician.

As she begins married life with the footballer, Jordeen continues to maintain her own identity as a businesswoman and content creator while celebrating a major milestone in their relationship.

Semenyo praises wife’s horse-riding skills

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Antoine Semenyo praised his wife, Jordeen Buckley, after she showed off her impressive horse-riding skills.

The couple continue to support each other publicly as they celebrate their growing love story.

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Source: YEN.com.gh