Nigerian rapper Zlatan Ibile confirmed his wedding date with longtime partner Davita Omoniyi, setting October 24, 2026, as the big day

Zlatan shared a romantic pre-wedding video on social media that featured a touching voice-over from their eldest son

The couple had already sparked marriage speculation in March 2026 after appearing in family photos wearing wedding rings

Nigerian rapper Zlatan Ibile has officially announced that he will marry his partner Davita Omoniyi on October 24, 2026, sending fans into a frenzy with a romantic pre-wedding video that carried a particularly heartwarming surprise.

Nigerian rapper Zlatan Ibile excites fans as he announces his wedding date with his longtime partner, Davita. Image credit: Chuks Global Media

Source: Facebook

The video, shared on social media, gave followers a first proper look at the couple's pre-wedding photoshoot.

What made it stand out was a voice-over from their eldest son, whose contribution turned the announcement into something more than a typical celebrity reveal.

It framed the moment as a full family affair, and that personal touch resonated deeply with fans online.

Zlatan and Davita's Road to the Altar

The wedding news did not come entirely out of nowhere. In August 2026, while attending the wedding of socialite Soso Soberekon, Zlatan and Davita reportedly invited fellow passengers aboard their private jet to celebrate their own upcoming ceremony with them.

The casual but meaningful gesture suggested the couple had long been counting down to this moment.

Reports had also indicated that the pair may have held a quiet civil ceremony earlier in 2026, with family and close friends present.

The October date, however, appears set to be a grander celebration. Earlier in March, the couple fuelled widespread speculation when they appeared in family photographs wearing matching wedding rings, though neither addressed the images directly at the time.

Davita also updated her Instagram handle to include the surname Omoniyi, a move that generated significant chatter about where things stood between them.

With October 24 now firmly on the calendar, fans have been celebrating the news and sending the couple their congratulations online.

The Instagram video of Zlatan announcing their upcoming wedding is below.

Reactions to Zlatan and Davita's wedding

YEN.com.gh compiled some social media comments.

@mahkie__x wrote:

"Congratulations, beautiful people 🥹😍❤️"

@itz_larica indicated:

"Love wins in the end❤️."

@allgirly_by_jd wrote:

"Ohhhhh🥹🥹 this gave me goosebumps."

Peller and Jarvis announce first pregnancy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Peller and Jarvis announcing that they are expecting their first child, sharing baby bump photos and a message about their journey to parenthood.

The couple described the pregnancy as their “most beautiful chapter yet” and called their unborn child an answered prayer. Their relationship has unfolded in the public eye, from a viral proposal to this latest milestone.

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Source: YEN.com.gh