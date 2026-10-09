Berneese has confirmed she will attend El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid at Camp Nou

Berneese has built a strong online following through football content and has previously travelled to Spain to watch Barcelona in action

Her attendance marks another milestone in her journey as a creator, taking Ghanaian football passion beyond social media

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Ghanaian football content creator Bernice Boakye Ansah, widely known as Berneese, is heading to Camp Nou to watch El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid live, making her latest football travel one of the most significant yet.

Ghanaian football content creator Berneese is set to watch the first instalment of El Clasico in person. Photo credit: Oscar Del Pozo/Getty and @theberneese/X.

Source: Getty Images

Berneese to watch El Clasico at Camp Nou

The popular influencer, who has cultivated a loyal online audience through her football content and enthusiasm for the Catalan club, confirmed she will be inside the iconic stadium when the two Spanish giants face each other in one of the most storied rivalries in world football.

Berneese is no stranger to watching football beyond the screen.

She has previously made the trip to Spain to see Barcelona play in person and even visited Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu, giving her followers an inside look at football culture across the country.

Below is Berneese's post, as shared on X:

Her content has consistently reflected a deep connection to the sport, resonating with fans who share her love for the game.

Attending El Clasico at Camp Nou, however, represents something of a dream fixture for any Barcelona supporter.

The occasion brings together years of fierce competition, historical bragging rights, and an atmosphere that few sporting events can match.

For millions of viewers around the world who follow the fixture from afar, experiencing it from inside the stadium is another level entirely.

Ghanaian creators take football passion to the world

Berneese's journey is a growing example of how Ghanaian football creators are stepping beyond their social media platforms to bring their audiences closer to the defining moments in the global game.

Rather than watching from afar, she has consistently shown a willingness to travel and document her experiences, giving her followers a front-row view of European football culture.

With El Clasico scheduled for October 25, per Sofascore, Berneese will be hoping her beloved Blaugrana put on a performance worthy of the occasion as they take on their arch-rivals at home.

Berneese secures US Visa for 2026 World Cup

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Berneese trended during the 2026 FIFA World Cup after disclosing that she secured her US visa with little to no stress.

She also shared details of what happened during her interview at the US embassy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh