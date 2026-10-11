Cristiano Ronaldo reached 980 career goals in 1,339 appearances, putting him 46 strikes ahead of Lionel Messi in total career goals

Messi's goals-per-game ratio of 0.79 surpasses Ronaldo's average of 0.73, giving the Inter Miami captain an efficiency edge

Ronaldo now stands just 20 goals away from the historic 1,000-career-goal milestone as both icons continue scoring

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken his career tally to 980 goals, but Lionel Messi boasts a superior goals-per-game ratio despite trailing his longtime rival in total strikes.

According to figures published by Messi vs Ronaldo, as of October 11, Ronaldo has scored 980 goals in 1,339 appearances, while Messi has netted 934 times in 1,179 matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo might be ahead in overall career goals, but Lionel Messi edges him in the goal-per-game metric. Photos by Anadolu and Leonardo Fernandez.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo vs Messi: Who has the better goals-per-game record?

Although Ronaldo leads by 46 goals, Messi has been more prolific relative to his number of appearances.

The Inter Miami captain averages 0.79 goals per game, scoring once every 1.26 appearances, compared to Ronaldo’s 0.73 goals per game and one goal every 1.37 matches.

Messi built his legacy at Barcelona, becoming the club’s all-time leading scorer before spells at Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami.

His remarkable achievements include scoring 91 goals in 2012, winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and lifting two Copa América titles with Argentina. He has also claimed a record eight Ballon d’Or awards.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, began his senior career at Sporting CP before rising to global prominence at Manchester United.

He went on to enjoy prolific spells at Real Madrid and Juventus before joining Al-Nassr, continuing to score at club level and for Portugal.

With the Selecao, Cristiano has won the European Championship and UEFA Nations League (on two occasions), adding major international honours to a career defined by extraordinary longevity and goalscoring consistency.

Ronaldo vs Messi: Who will reach 1,000 career goals first?

Ronaldo is now just 20 goals away from the 1,000-goal milestone, a target he has openly expressed his ambition to reach.

Messi, despite having fewer career goals, maintains the better scoring rate, giving the two icons different statistical benchmarks as their careers continue.

Ronaldo’s proximity to the landmark makes his pursuit of 1,000 goals a major talking point, while Messi’s efficiency adds another dimension to their enduring rivalry.

With both players still adding to their tallies, the comparison between total goals and scoring rate remains compelling.

Ronaldo pays tribute to Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo publicly honoured Lionel Messi following the Argentine’s reported retirement from international football after 21 years, as YEN.com.gh earlier reported.

The tribute came amid turbulence in Portugal’s camp, with Ronaldo reportedly leaving the national team setup following tensions with the coaching staff.

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Source: YEN.com.gh